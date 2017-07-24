The Worldview Report : Prince Harry and Prince William reveal regrets over final phone call with Diana





The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry have revealed deep remorse that their last conversation with their mother was a brief phone call that they cut short because they were too busy playing with their cousins. In a documentary about Diana, Princess of Wales, her sons speak candidly about their grief, their loss, and coping with the shock of her premature death, aged 36, 20 years ago. And more about the deepening Crisis in Venezuela.