The Worldview Report : Chainsaw attacker wounds 5 in Swiss town

A man armed with a chainsaw wounded at least five people, two of them seriously, on Monday in a small Swiss town that was then put into lockdown as police hunted for the suspect. Police said the attack was “not an act of terror”. And a Wisconsin technology company is offering its employees microchip implants that can be used to scan into the building and purchase food at work. Whether or not to get a chip is up to the employee to decide.