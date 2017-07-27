The Worldview: Donald Trump's Transgender Ban and more on French Forest Fires

Backed by planes dropping water and fire retardant, more than 1,000 firefighters are battling bushfires billowing smoke into the sky over France's southern Cote d'Azur, forcing the evacuation of at least 12,000 people. And President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the US armed forces.