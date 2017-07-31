The Worldview Report: Australia and UK talk trade and security and counter-terrorism and Vladimir Putin expels 755 US diplomats from Russia

Australia and Britain have pledged to strengthen their military, intelligence and trade ties as the UK prepares to exit from the European Union. And in other news, Russia has retaliated US sanctions by ordering 755 American diplomats to leave. This move will create a fresh crisis in the relationship between the two countries.. And lastly a series of events are being held to mark the centenary of the Third Battle of Ypres, also known as the battle of Passchendaele, with descendants of British soldiers who fought in the battle offered free tickets to the commemorations in Ypres