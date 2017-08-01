The Worldview: Donald Trump dispenses with Anthony Scaramucci

Anthony Scaramucci was removed as Donald Trump's communications director on Monday, ending a tumultuous eleven days in the role. The president made the decision following a request from John Kelly, the new White House chief of staff, who insiders said wanted to make clear he was in charge. And in other news the Russian government has warned Poland that it will face sanctions if it removes monuments glorifying the Soviet victory in World War Two. Last month Poland updated its "de-communisation" legislation, banning "totalitarian" symbols, which would include Soviet propaganda monuments.