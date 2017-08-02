The Worldview Report: Theme Park Alarms and more on the The Hero Pilot

The operator of a thrill ride that flew apart at the Ohio State Fair and killed one person says it was looked over several times by its staff and independent inspectors. Amusements of America says those inspections took place before the fair opened Wednesday in Columbus. The accident on Wednesday evening killed an 18-year-old high school student and injured seven others. And A brave pilot landed a tourist jet “blind” after giant hailstones smashed the cockpit’s windscreen and almost tore off its nosecone.