The Worldview Report: 'Three musketeers' convicted of plotting terrorist attack

Four men have been convicted of planning a “Lee Rigby-style” terrorist attack that aimed to murder members of the police or military using a pipe bomb and meat cleaver. MI5 set up a fake delivery company employing two of the men as they investigated the plot. Two people were killed when a light plane made an emergency landing on a beach near Lisbon. The two sunbathers, a 56-year-old man and an eight-year-old girl, died while others ran into the sea when the plane came down on Wednesday.