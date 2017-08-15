The Worldview Report : A French Car Attack & Russia's Foiled A Terrorist Attack

An 8-year-old girl was killed and at least 13 people were injured when a driver slammed his car into the sidewalk cafe of a pizza restaurant in a small town east of Paris, authorities said Monday. The driver was immediately arrested in what was the latest of several attacks in France and elsewhere using a vehicle as a weapon. Russia's FSB security service said Monday that it had captured a gang planning major attacks on Moscow transport networks and shopping centres, directed by members of the Islamic State jihadist group from Syria.