The Worldview Report: Sierra Leone's Plea For Help

Sierra Leone's president has appealed for urgent help after torrential rain triggered massive mudslides in the capital, Freetown. Rescue workers have uncovered nearly 400 bodies. And at least 11 people are reported to have been killed by a falling tree during a religious festival on Madeira. Another 35 people are also said to have suffered crush injuries as they waited for a street procession to begin after a church service as part of the Catholic festival.



