The Worldview Report : Update on the terrorist hit and run in Barcelona

On Thursday afternoon, a van rammed into a crowd of people in Barcelona, killing 13 people and injuring at least 100.It's the worst attack on Spanish soil since the 2004 Madrid bombings, which killed 191 people and injured more than 1,800. The deadly assault was followed hours later by a second possible terror attack in Cambrils, south of Barcelona, where police shot dead five suspected terrorists.



