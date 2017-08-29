The Worldview Report: Indian 'rape guru' awaits sentencing amid huge security

An Indian guru convicted of rape awaited sentencing on Monday, with authorities ramping up security amid fears of fresh violence days after protests over his guilty verdict left 36 dead. Barbed-wire barriers were erected and residents warned to stay indoors in the northern city of Rohtak where Ram Rahim Singh is being held and will be sentenced, while senior members of his sect were placed under detention as a precautionary measure