The World View

The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gauteng residents can expect some afternoon isolated showers South African Weather Services forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen says this week the country doesn't have a tropical connection anymore. 8 February 2021 2:49 PM
'Govt can't be blamed for science of viruses, they evolve and mutate' Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism editor-in-chief Mia Malan explains SA halting of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine rollout. 8 February 2021 1:22 PM
AstraZeneca vaccine is not fake, we shouldn't discard it - Prof Mosa Moshabela UKZN Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation says the latest data needs to be studied and negotiate for a booster. 8 February 2021 11:20 AM
View all Local
'There's high probability AstraZeneca vaccine can shield against severe disease' Professor Shabir Madhi says the focus needs to on the fact that the vaccine can protect against severe symptoms and death. 8 February 2021 9:28 AM
Diko and Masuku disciplinary hearing begins The two were hauled before the party’s integrity commission in July last year, over a PPE tender irregularities. 7 February 2021 8:12 AM
Ex KZN MEC Meshack Radebe has passed away It is understood that the former MEC passed away in hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning. 7 February 2021 6:38 AM
View all Politics
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
City Power implements 2-hour load shedding schedule Eskom announced earlier today that it would be implementing stage two load shedding. 5 February 2021 8:14 PM
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity' It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional. 4 February 2021 8:29 PM
View all Business
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 1 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 8 February 2021 8:56 AM
Close friends and family bid farewell to late songstress Sibongile Khumalo The award-winning icon affectionately known as MaMngoma passed away last week at age of 63. 6 February 2021 9:16 AM
Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits! When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire. 4 February 2021 7:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] TikToker surprised that using Gorilla Glue on hair was a very bad idea Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 February 2021 8:29 AM
[WATCH] Artist painting woman on train has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 February 2021 8:28 AM
Skwatta Kamp's 'Nish' passes away from COVID-19 complications Nish's passing comes seven years after the death of another member - Sindisiwe Manqele popularly known as Flabba. 6 February 2021 10:16 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa calls for immediate release of those detained in Myanmar Dirco DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East Ambassador Anil Sooklal says they want democracy to be restored. 3 February 2021 2:37 PM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
View all World
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The World View With Adam Gilchrist
arrow_forward
The World View

The World View

3 May 2019 8:29 AM


More episodes from The World View With Adam Gilchrist

The World View - A River Rescue In India

8 February 2021 8:32 AM

Gay persecution in Chechnya fears for 2 men deported from Russia.
 
The beast from the East snow problems, particularly in Holland. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Varying Vaccine Confidence

5 February 2021 8:36 AM

Brazil’s dam disaster compensation record sums 2 years on.
 
Olympic sexism thanks to the boss of the Tokyo organising committee. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A War Crimes Trial In Finland

4 February 2021 8:32 AM

India versus the pop star Rihanna‘s tweeted support for striking farmers.
 
Escape from Iran the scientist who evaded prison to come to Britain.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Prison For Alexei Navalny

3 February 2021 8:44 AM

Thumbs up for the sputnik 5 the Russian Covid vaccine works.
 
The death of captain Tom the UK’s pandemic hero fundraiser was 100. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Myanmar’s Military Coup

2 February 2021 8:32 AM

Britain’s youngest terrorist crimes committed by a 13 year old Neo Nazi.
 
The bio rocket a test trial with implications for space travel.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View with Adam Gilchrist

1 February 2021 8:39 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Vaccine Politics

29 January 2021 11:20 AM

Poland bans abortion there are large protests as a result.
 
Sing while you’re breathing the operatic answer for Covid patients.
 
Romping in ruffles the amazing success of Netflix’s Bridgerton. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The Botnet Take Down

28 January 2021 8:40 AM

When Joe met Vlad the US President has a 1st chat with Vladimir Putin.
 
An amazing protest tunnel dug in secret in central London. 



 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Dutch Curfew Riots

27 January 2021 8:37 AM

Europe’s vaccine problem it’s causing a spat with the U.K.
 
Female dollars plans are afoot for a US $20 bill featuring Harriet Tubman.  

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Vaccines For Variants

26 January 2021 9:12 AM

Oxfam’s cunning vaccine plan make the mega wealthy pay.
 
The stolen election libel case lawyer Rudi Giuliani is being sued.
 
Keira Knightley’s nudity clause she wants only female film directors. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wet wet wet – more rainfall expected in Gauteng

Local

2,435 COVID-19 infections recorded and 110 people succumb to virus

Local

'There's high probability AstraZeneca vaccine can shield against severe disease'

Local Politics

AstraZeneca vaccine is not fake, we shouldn't discard it - Prof Mosa Moshabela

Local

EWN Highlights

Woman who lost son, husband in Vanderbijlpark shooting wants answers

8 February 2021 7:57 PM

PSA: Govt must go to India and get back the money paid for vaccines

8 February 2021 7:49 PM

Judgment in Dudu Myeni’s delinquency appeal case reserved

8 February 2021 6:33 PM

