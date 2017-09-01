The World View : Iraq says Tal Afar 'fully liberated' from Islamic State

The northern town of Tal Afar has been "fully liberated" from the Islamic State group, Iraq's prime minister said Thursday, further shrinking the territory controlled by the extremists who overran nearly a third of the country three years ago. The militants have suffered a series of major defeats in recent months, including the loss of Mosul, the second-largest city, in July.











