The World View - The MH17 murderers

Thumbs up for the sputnik 5 the Russian Covid vaccine works.
The death of captain Tom the UK’s pandemic hero fundraiser was 100.
Britain’s youngest terrorist crimes committed by a 13 year old Neo Nazi.
The bio rocket a test trial with implications for space travel.
Poland bans abortion there are large protests as a result.
Sing while you’re breathing the operatic answer for Covid patients.
Romping in ruffles the amazing success of Netflix’s Bridgerton.
When Joe met Vlad the US President has a 1st chat with Vladimir Putin.
An amazing protest tunnel dug in secret in central London.
Europe’s vaccine problem it’s causing a spat with the U.K.
Female dollars plans are afoot for a US $20 bill featuring Harriet Tubman.
Oxfam’s cunning vaccine plan make the mega wealthy pay.
The stolen election libel case lawyer Rudi Giuliani is being sued.
Keira Knightley’s nudity clause she wants only female film directors.
Chinese warplanes over Taiwan 3 days of military incursions.
The return of the Sea Shanty an old fishermen’s song is in the charts.
Joe Biden’s World welcome great reaction from most nations.
The 2nd class Ambassador he’s the EU’s man in London.
Missing British police files someone deleted important & sensitive data.
Beware your games console injury has cost a pro gamer his console career.