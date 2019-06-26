The World View - Climate Apartheid

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:31
Higher education COVID response: Connection is key to positive outcomes - survey
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Felicity Coughlan - Director at The Independent Institute of Education (The IIE
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly' Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own. 9 February 2021 8:49 PM
Why there is a flurry of SA companies selling their offshore investments Does the security of cash outweigh assets in uncertain times? Gibs' Professor Nick Binedell discusses the trend on The Money Show. 9 February 2021 6:52 PM
'Their default is aggression': Why the army shouldn't be deployed in communities Department of Sociology and Social Anthropology at Stellenbosch University Prof Lindy Heinecken explains the role of the army. 9 February 2021 5:15 PM
View all Local
Gauteng govt to help in resolving Emfuleni's service delivery issues - Maile Gauteng Human settlements, urban planning and Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile says the province will be assisting the municipality. 9 February 2021 7:43 AM
'There's high probability AstraZeneca vaccine can shield against severe disease' Professor Shabir Madhi says the focus needs to on the fact that the vaccine can protect against severe symptoms and death. 8 February 2021 9:28 AM
Diko and Masuku disciplinary hearing begins The two were hauled before the party’s integrity commission in July last year, over a PPE tender irregularities. 7 February 2021 8:12 AM
View all Politics
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly' Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own. 9 February 2021 8:49 PM
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel. 9 February 2021 8:17 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
View all Business
Bruce Whitfield’s 'Upside of Down' sells 10K copies. Updated paperback out now The Money Show presenter Bruce Whitfield’s bestseller now has an updated paperback edition – available at good bookstores. 9 February 2021 3:00 PM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 1 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 8 February 2021 8:56 AM
Close friends and family bid farewell to late songstress Sibongile Khumalo The award-winning icon affectionately known as MaMngoma passed away last week at age of 63. 6 February 2021 9:16 AM
View all Lifestyle
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
View all Sport
Woman who set hair with Gorilla Glue plans to sue company Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 February 2021 8:27 AM
[WATCH] Truck falling off highway interchange and driver survives goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 February 2021 8:27 AM
Leather maker turns woman's dead child's drawings into wallet Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 February 2021 8:26 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa calls for immediate release of those detained in Myanmar Dirco DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East Ambassador Anil Sooklal says they want democracy to be restored. 3 February 2021 2:37 PM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
View all World
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
View all Africa
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly' Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own. 9 February 2021 8:49 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The World View With Adam Gilchrist
arrow_forward
The World View - Climate Apartheid

The World View - Climate Apartheid

26 June 2019 8:30 AM

A NATO defence meeting with Iran, Russia & funding on the agenda.

America’s spat with Iran the latest phase is childish name calling.


More episodes from The World View With Adam Gilchrist

The World View - Donald Trump’s Impeachment Trial

9 February 2021 8:49 AM

Covid variants Boris Johnson puts his faith in the AstraZeneca vaccine.

A YouTube prank gone wrong a man was shot dead in Nashville.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A River Rescue In India

8 February 2021 8:32 AM

Gay persecution in Chechnya fears for 2 men deported from Russia.
 
The beast from the East snow problems, particularly in Holland. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Varying Vaccine Confidence

5 February 2021 8:36 AM

Brazil’s dam disaster compensation record sums 2 years on.
 
Olympic sexism thanks to the boss of the Tokyo organising committee. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A War Crimes Trial In Finland

4 February 2021 8:32 AM

India versus the pop star Rihanna‘s tweeted support for striking farmers.
 
Escape from Iran the scientist who evaded prison to come to Britain.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Prison For Alexei Navalny

3 February 2021 8:44 AM

Thumbs up for the sputnik 5 the Russian Covid vaccine works.
 
The death of captain Tom the UK’s pandemic hero fundraiser was 100. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Myanmar’s Military Coup

2 February 2021 8:32 AM

Britain’s youngest terrorist crimes committed by a 13 year old Neo Nazi.
 
The bio rocket a test trial with implications for space travel.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View with Adam Gilchrist

1 February 2021 8:39 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Vaccine Politics

29 January 2021 11:20 AM

Poland bans abortion there are large protests as a result.
 
Sing while you’re breathing the operatic answer for Covid patients.
 
Romping in ruffles the amazing success of Netflix’s Bridgerton. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The Botnet Take Down

28 January 2021 8:40 AM

When Joe met Vlad the US President has a 1st chat with Vladimir Putin.
 
An amazing protest tunnel dug in secret in central London. 



 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Dutch Curfew Riots

27 January 2021 8:37 AM

Europe’s vaccine problem it’s causing a spat with the U.K.
 
Female dollars plans are afoot for a US $20 bill featuring Harriet Tubman.  

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Democrats 'have injected a sense of last-minute drama into Donald Trump trial'

Politics

Plans to reopen land borders at advanced stage - Parliamentary committee

Local Politics

We have load shedding again: From 10pm tonight until 5am on Wednesday

Local

EWN Highlights

Cope drafts private member’s bill to amend Electoral Act

9 February 2021 7:40 PM

Nteta: Tegeta didn't deliver coal on time after prepayment of R1.68bn from Eskom

9 February 2021 7:36 PM

AstraZeneca vaccine can still prevent severe disease - Gavi Vaccine Alliance

9 February 2021 6:08 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA