The Worldview Report : Kate Middleton wins legal battle against French magazine execs

A French court ruled on Tuesday that photographers and gossip magazine executives violated the privacy of Britain's Duchess of Cambridge by taking and publishing photographs of the former Kate Middleton sunbathing topless. The court in a Paris suburb fined two executives of French gossip magazine Closer — owner Ernesto Mauri and executive editor Laurence Pieau — each the maximum of 45,000 euros ($53,500) for such an offense.







