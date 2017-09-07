The Worldview Report: Hurricane Irma's first 24 hours of destruction through Atlantic

The most powerful Atlantic Ocean storm in recorded history is sweeping across the Caribbean leaving destruction in its wake. Hurricane Irma howled past Puerto Rico on Wednesday after thrashing several smaller islands with tree-snapping winds, drenching rains and pounding surf on a collision course with Florida. The tiny island of Barbuda, which has a population of 1,800, and was devastated.