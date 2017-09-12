The Worldview Report : Hurricane Irma - UK steps up relief effort

The UK is stepping up its relief effort in response to Hurricane Irma, with the first of three RAF aid flights on its way to the Caribbean. A Royal Fleet Auxiliary ship has also begun delivering emergency aid to British overseas territory islands hit by the disaster. Houses have been reduced to rubble in the British Virgin Islands, where a state of emergency has been declared. The UK government has been accused of responding too slowly to the storm.