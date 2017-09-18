The Worldview Report : London terror attack latest: Second man arrested in tube bombing

British authorities have arrested a second man in connection with the bombing of a London Underground train on Friday, officials said Sunday. The 21-year-old man was arrested late Saturday in Hounslow, west London, by detectives from the London Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command. In Friday's incident, at Parsons Green station, an improvised device exploded as a train arrived during the morning rush hour, injuring 30 passengers.