The Worldview Report: The Australian Terror Connection, it may lead back to London





British police have raided a home in south-west London linked to the arrest of the second suspect in a subway bombing on Friday that left 30 people injured. A 21-year-old man was taken into custody just before midnight on Saturday (local time). Investigators were on Sunday searching the home in Stanwell, about 25 kilometres south-west of central London, heading toward Heathrow Airport. It came after police earlier arrested an 18-year-old man in the city of Dover — the port linking England to France — and raided a property in Sunbury, which neighbours Stanwell.



