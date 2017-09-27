Saudi Arabia to allow women to obtain driving licences

King Salman of Saudi Arabia has issued a decree ordering women be allowed to obtain driver’s licenses, according to state government’s news agency (link in Arabic). Prince Khalid bin Salman, the Saudi ambassador to the US, confirmed at a press conference at the embassy in Washington, DC on Tuesday (Sept. 26) that Saudi women will be able to drive alone and won’t need their guardian’s permission to get a driver’s license. The Interior Ministry will need to make a decision on whether women can be professional drivers, he added.



