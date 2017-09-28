Emirates World View : Cannibal couple 'admit to eating up to 30 people' in south-east Russia

A couple have been accused of murdering and eating up to 30 people in south-east Russia. Dmitry Baksheev, 35, and his wife Natalia, 42, were arrested in the southern region of Krasnodar after pictures of dismembered bodies were found on a phone. The phone, which contained several images of a man posing with a dismembered female victim, was found on the street in Krasnodar earlier this month.