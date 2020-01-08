Iran’s Funeral Stampede (50 people are reported to have been crushed to death

Guest: Adam Gilchrist, World View Correspondent

The World View from London: Iran’s Funeral Stampede (50 people are reported to have been crushed to death

1). Iran’s Funeral Stampede (50 people are reported to have been crushed to death).

2). Hijacked Money (big Problems for the money exchange firm Travelex).

3). 5 Day Test Matches (players & fans join the chorus to stop ICC changes).