The World View from London: An Accidental Missile Strike (claims that Iran downed a Ukrainian passenger jet)

The World View from London: An Accidental Missile Strike (claims that Iran downed a Ukrainian passenger jet)



Guest: Adam Gilchrist, World View Correspondent

1). An Accidental Missile Strike (claims that Iran downed a Ukrainian passenger jet).

2). The Harry & Meghan Puzzle (how to remain royal if living 6,000 miles away).

3). A Job For Weirdos (& the UK’s favourite psychic mystic has applied).