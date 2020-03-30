The World View - India in lockdown

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:10
SJ's top picks for the weekend
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Lesley Ebel
Sue Paulsen - Chairperson at Constantiaberg Art Society
Today at 06:25
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:40
Doctor's Surgery
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Charl van Loggerenberg - General Manager: Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare
Today at 07:10
My Amazing Life: Caleb Mutombo
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Caleb Mutombo
Today at 07:40
Mindful money coach, Marnita Oppermans's budget tips
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Marnita Opperman
Today at 08:10
Covid-19 and exercise
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Khulile Singata
Today at 08:40
Moodbeam - The watch that tells your boss if you're sad
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Christina Colmer McHugh - Director at Moodbeam
Today at 09:10
Profile: Unmarried star Renate Stuurman
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Renate Stuurman - Actress at Hapiness Is A Four Letter Word
Today at 09:45
Music with Chad Saaiman
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Chad Saaiman - Singer at ...
Latest Local
Ruling on corrupt police officer in Bushiri rape charge to go on review News24 journalist Alex Mitchley says the police officer was ordered to go for counselling and suspended for two without pay. 29 January 2021 4:01 PM
Novavax vaccine effective against Covid-19 variants in SA and UK Wits University's Professor Shabir Madhi explains how the studies were conducted and how effective the vaccine is. 29 January 2021 1:50 PM
EXPLAINER: Funeral recommendations from medical professionals The graph shows the COVID-19 recommendations from healthcare workers. 29 January 2021 1:41 PM
Project Wave spent R48 million to infiltrate and influence media - Inquiry hears Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update on the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. 29 January 2021 12:51 PM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
ConCourt orders Zuma to appear at Zondo commission, must obey all directives Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update on the former president being ordered to testify. 28 January 2021 6:06 PM
Converting empty offices into flats a growing trend - vacancies at 16-year high The Covid pandemic is changing the way we work. Africrest Properties is set to embark on one of largest conversions in SA. 28 January 2021 9:02 PM
Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started Nic Haralambous will also help recipients promote their small business. 'It's to get people over that hump of fear of failure' 28 January 2021 8:32 PM
End of an era as last remaining Musica stores prepare to shut their doors The world is going digital and online. Analyst Peter Armitage discusses the need for rapid changes in business models. 28 January 2021 6:47 PM
Windhoek beer ad banned in SA for entrenching 'toxic masculinity' Teased for requesting lime with your beer? The Advertising Regulatory Board says the message is that 'real men drink real beer'. 27 January 2021 8:12 PM
New series of free online courses to help young people boost employment chances Giraffe has partnered with Unicef to train job seekers in those skills in greatest demand, targeting the youth and medium-skilled... 26 January 2021 7:50 PM
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
I'm interested in the cosmology from which Umlotha's sound emerges - Nduduzo South African US Blue Note Records signee Nduduzo Makhathini tells Azania Mosaka about his latest offering on #702 Unplugged. 29 January 2021 3:03 PM
Restaurant including negative reviews has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 January 2021 8:29 AM
[WATCH] Trevor Noah leaves us in stitches explaining GameStop situation Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 January 2021 8:29 AM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind 'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show. 26 January 2021 9:08 PM
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
New restaurant laws: 'Don’t rush to comply. It’s being challenged' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Truter, Managing Director at Labourwise. 25 January 2021 7:24 PM
Podcasts

The World View With Adam Gilchrist
arrow_forward
The World View - India in lockdown

The World View - India in lockdown

30 March 2020 8:41 AM

UN concerns in Syria fears about the effect of Covid-19 on refugee camps.

The exception to the rule it’s a case of “crisis what crisis” in Belarus.

 


The World View - Vaccine Politics

29 January 2021 11:20 AM

Poland bans abortion there are large protests as a result.
 
Sing while you’re breathing the operatic answer for Covid patients.
 
Romping in ruffles the amazing success of Netflix’s Bridgerton. 

 

The World View - The Botnet Take Down

28 January 2021 8:40 AM

When Joe met Vlad the US President has a 1st chat with Vladimir Putin.
 
An amazing protest tunnel dug in secret in central London. 



 

The World View - Dutch Curfew Riots

27 January 2021 8:37 AM

Europe’s vaccine problem it’s causing a spat with the U.K.
 
Female dollars plans are afoot for a US $20 bill featuring Harriet Tubman.  

 

The World View - Vaccines For Variants

26 January 2021 9:12 AM

Oxfam’s cunning vaccine plan make the mega wealthy pay.
 
The stolen election libel case lawyer Rudi Giuliani is being sued.
 
Keira Knightley’s nudity clause she wants only female film directors. 

 

The World View - Rescued Chinese Miners

25 January 2021 8:32 AM

Chinese warplanes over Taiwan 3 days of military incursions.
 
The return of the Sea Shanty an old fishermen’s song is in the charts.

The World View - A Double Bombing In Baghdad

22 January 2021 8:35 AM

Joe Biden’s World welcome great reaction from most nations.
 
The 2nd class Ambassador he’s the EU’s man in London. 

The World View - Donald Out - Joe In

21 January 2021 8:50 AM

Missing British police files someone deleted important & sensitive data.
 
Beware your games console injury has cost a pro gamer his console career. 

 

The World View - Trump Out Biden In nauguration day for America’s 46th President

20 January 2021 8:34 AM

Britain’s death disaster the U.K. records the worst daily death toll yet.
 
Rude cup cakes they landed an Egyptian woman in jail.

The World View - A Vaccine Moral Failure hitting warning from the W.H.O. boss

19 January 2021 11:07 AM

China’s missing miners new hope for the search & rescue team.
 
A Migrant crackdown violence in Guatemala.
 
Britain’s daftest driver he broke every rule on a Lancashire motorway. 

 

The World View - The Global Airline Crisis

18 January 2021 8:32 AM

Home to be arrested a police cell for Alexei Navalny on his return to Russia.
 
Joe Biden’s plan he intends an instant overhaul of a raft of Trump policies. 

 

Court dismisses Sivhidzho’s bid to appeal conviction for husband’s murder

29 January 2021 8:26 PM

FS health dept ready for COVID vaccine rollout, already training people

29 January 2021 6:54 PM

New Political Party Funding Bill not fair to donors, says ANC’s Duarte

29 January 2021 6:28 PM

