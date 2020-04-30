The World View - The 2nd Coronavirus Wave

Let’s all sue China the US state of Missouri is taking legal action.
Romania’s lockdown they’re making an entire industry out of fining people.
A baby boy for Boris the latest in the U.K. PM’s rollercoaster life.
VE day changes street parties & parades are cancelled for May the 8th.
Corona consequences 3 things that have become serious issues.
Top flight sport some in Britain & beyond are itching to return to action.
Anti lockdown protests a number of countries have freedom issues.
The psychological impact Britain’s increasing mental health problems.
Sport without fans some sports are set to return sort of.
The Branson pickle the virgin airlines billionaire boss is asking for a bailout.
Kim Jong Un is it possible to know if he is alive or dead or sick.
An Aid programme for Europe the EU agrees to bolster economies.
An Aid programme for Greenland the USA offers millions of dollars.
Global famine the united Nations pinpoints 10 countries to warn.
Global oil prices the extraordinary plunge in prices continues.
Harry & Meghan’s tabloid ban they have severed ties with 4 newspapers.
Captain Tom the pop star the 99 year old fundraiser now has a record out.
Alternative amusement as half of humanity lives life in lockdown.
NASA returns to space a new astronaut mission has been announced.
U.K. accidents & emergencies some surprising hospital stats.
No victory parades Russia is the 1st to cancel it’s big annual military parade.