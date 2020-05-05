Small Business Shoutout: Anka Mentor

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyethela 702 gradient Clement Manyethela 702 gradient
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:16
EWN: Treasury and SARS brief parly on annual performance
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:11
How are public schools dealing with the issue of fees during the lockdown?
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Panyaza Lesufi
Today at 17:20
How are private schools tackling the issue of fees during the lockdown
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lebogang Montjane - Executive Director at Independent School Association of Southern Africa
Today at 18:09
How SARS tax annual tax collection been affected by Covid-19 pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Edward Kieswetter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service
Today at 18:13
South Africa losing R250m a day because of illicit trade
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tebele Luthuli - MD at Business Against Crime South Africa (BACSA)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
The current economic situation of Dealerships and the Automotive Manufacturers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Mountford - CEO at Super Group
Today at 18:43
How the airline industry grounded more than 16 000 planes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Linden Birns
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lee Kasumba - Host at Africa State of Mind
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – The informal economy and the lockdown
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
G G Alcock - Author of 'Kasinomic Revolution' at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Azania Mosaka Show
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How is COVID-19 affecting mental health of SA healthcare professionals? Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on how those in the frontlines fighting the virus are coping physiologically. 5 May 2020 11:29 AM
COVID-19 cases rise to 7,220, recoveries reach 2,746 A total of 257,541 tests have been conducted to date with 11,794 tests done in the previous 24 hours. 4 May 2020 8:54 PM
World organisations to host 'Global Classroom' on COVID-19 for children The live interactive event that will reach 150,000 pupils in 193 countries will take place on Tuesday. 4 May 2020 6:03 PM
View all Local
How is COVID-19 affecting mental health of SA healthcare professionals? Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on how those in the frontlines fighting the virus are coping physiologically. 5 May 2020 11:29 AM
Calls for government to reclassify real estate industry as essential service RE/MAX Southern Africa regional director Adrian Goslett says the industry contributes 5% to the GDP. 5 May 2020 8:25 AM
'Peak of COVID-19 means more people have sever symptoms, require hospital care' Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku explains what measures the province has put into place to deal with the spread of the virus. 5 May 2020 8:01 AM
View all Politics
Ankas Kitchen to use prize money to buy Vespa for food deliveries Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 5 May 2020 9:18 AM
Infrastructure spending a ‘must do’ for South Africa and urgent South Africa must urgently start mobilising the Infrastructure Fund. 4 May 2020 7:11 PM
Minister Patel 'trivialises business sector's crisis' Cooked food and e-commerce: The Minister of Trade and Industry is under fire for his decisions during the Covid-19 lockdown. 4 May 2020 6:58 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Simphiwe Dana on her new album and recording with Mali's top musos The album 'Bamako' was recorded in Mali and co-produced by legendary musician Salif Keita. 3 May 2020 3:29 PM
Help your kids safely make the most of Level 4 exercise time outside Parenting expert Nikki Bush reminds us of the benefits of exercise and comes up with more boredom busters for lockdown. 2 May 2020 4:02 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
No plans to change Lions tour dates - SA Rugby The Lions tour has a planned 3 July start, with the three tests on consecutive weekends from 24 July onwards. 4 May 2020 6:50 PM
Mthethwa urges Safa, PSL to use 'one voice' on resumption of football Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa is due to hold a meeting with both Safa and the PSL on a way forward but says there are mixed sig... 4 May 2020 2:00 PM
#ExtraTime with SA hockey player Siyavuya Nolutshungu Welcome to #ExtraTime, where we delve deeper into the world of sport, and speak to the men and women who are changing the game. 3 May 2020 11:08 PM
View all Sport
Hawk snatches mouse immediately after being released goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 May 2020 9:25 AM
[LISTEN] Simphiwe Dana on her new album and recording with Mali's top musos The album 'Bamako' was recorded in Mali and co-produced by legendary musician Salif Keita. 3 May 2020 3:29 PM
'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' cast gets emotional watching Uncle Phil's videos Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 May 2020 9:15 AM
View all Entertainment
COVID-19 cases rise to 7,220, recoveries reach 2,746 A total of 257,541 tests have been conducted to date with 11,794 tests done in the previous 24 hours. 4 May 2020 8:54 PM
World organisations to host 'Global Classroom' on COVID-19 for children The live interactive event that will reach 150,000 pupils in 193 countries will take place on Tuesday. 4 May 2020 6:03 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The World View With Adam Gilchrist
arrow_forward
Small Business Shoutout: Anka Mentor

Small Business Shoutout: Anka Mentor

Bongani Bingwa speaks Ankas Kitchen’s owner Anka Mentor to give more details on the business.



More episodes from The World View With Adam Gilchrist

The World View - 8 billion dollar pledge global leaders on Covid-19 vaccine

5 May 2020 8:32 AM

Mixed pandemic news differing experiences from Europe to Afghanistan.

The anti malaria microbe positive research in Kenya & the UK.

 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - An Egyptian Crackdown

4 May 2020 8:57 AM

The problem of anxiety not about lockdown but about the end of lockdown.

Korean friction a border incident between North & South Korea.

 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The Coronavirus Investigation

1 May 2020 8:38 AM

South Korea’s success story they have the pandemic under control.

Andy Murray’s big Tennis victory at the Madrid open in Spain.

 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - America & Russia

30 April 2020 8:46 AM

A baby boy for Boris the latest in the U.K. PM’s rollercoaster life.

VE day changes street parties & parades are cancelled for May the 8th.

 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Vulnerable countries extra virus concern

29 April 2020 8:48 AM

Corona consequences 3 things that have become serious issues.

Top flight sport some in Britain & beyond are itching to return to action.

 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Easing Coronavirus Restrictions

28 April 2020 8:41 AM

Anti lockdown protests a number of countries have freedom issues.

The psychological impact Britain’s increasing mental health problems.

Sport without fans some sports are set to return sort of.

 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Covid-19

27 April 2020 8:40 AM

The Branson pickle the virgin airlines billionaire boss is asking for a bailout.

Kim Jong Un is it possible to know if he is alive or dead or sick.

 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A Syrian Torture Tria

24 April 2020 9:30 AM

An Aid programme for Europe the EU agrees to bolster economies.

An Aid programme for Greenland the USA offers millions of dollars.

 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The 2nd Coronavirus Wave

23 April 2020 8:41 AM

Let’s all sue China the US state of Missouri is taking legal action.

Romania’s lockdown they’re making an entire industry out of fining people.

 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

It is pathetic to apologise if you have courage of your conviction - Eusebius

Opinion

'Peak of COVID-19 means more people have sever symptoms, require hospital care'

Politics

[LISTEN] Are Gauteng government's food parcels 'enough' for a month?

Local

EWN Highlights

How COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the property market

5 May 2020 9:34 AM

Auditor General to investigate R37m Beitbridge border fence - De Lille

5 May 2020 8:35 AM

Mayor Masina starts petition supporting govt’s ban on cigarette sales

5 May 2020 8:17 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA