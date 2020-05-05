The World View - Virus spies accusations of corona espionage by the U.S

Streaming issues? Report here
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Can the disruptors survive disruption?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: It seems many credit life claims are being rejected and why cash relief in some situations are going so wrong
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
[LISTEN] The impact of Caxton magazine division closure The board of directors announced that it has begun a process of withdrawing from magazine publishing and associated businesses. 5 May 2020 3:36 PM
Caxton pulls the plug on magazine publishing Wits University Caxton professor of journalism Anton Harber says COVID-19 accelerated a process that had been underway for years. 5 May 2020 2:22 PM
How is COVID-19 affecting mental health of SA healthcare professionals? Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on how those in the frontlines fighting the virus are coping physiologically. 5 May 2020 11:29 AM
Those who were paid twice must pay back the money - Lindiwe Zulu Social development minister apologises for the glitch and says the department is doing its best to ensure that monies are paid. 5 May 2020 1:12 PM
How is COVID-19 affecting mental health of SA healthcare professionals? Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on how those in the frontlines fighting the virus are coping physiologically. 5 May 2020 11:29 AM
Calls for government to reclassify real estate industry as essential service RE/MAX Southern Africa regional director Adrian Goslett says the industry contributes 5% to the GDP. 5 May 2020 8:25 AM
R20,000 will go a long way in assisting MeatCart during this pandemic Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 6 May 2020 9:07 AM
How dealerships and automotive manufacturers are coping during Covid-19 The motor trade is not doing any business at all. 5 May 2020 8:35 PM
South Africa losing R250m a day because of illicit trade The ban on selling goods like alcohol and cigarettes has resulted in a big boom in illicit trade in the time of Covid-19. 5 May 2020 7:51 PM
[LISTEN] How lockdown may heighten family tensions Eusebius McKaiser spoke to psychologist Hayden Knibbs to understand why this happens and how to resolve this. 5 May 2020 12:54 PM
[LISTEN] Simphiwe Dana on her new album and recording with Mali's top musos The album 'Bamako' was recorded in Mali and co-produced by legendary musician Salif Keita. 3 May 2020 3:29 PM
Help your kids safely make the most of Level 4 exercise time outside Parenting expert Nikki Bush reminds us of the benefits of exercise and comes up with more boredom busters for lockdown. 2 May 2020 4:02 PM
Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after 2 successful years In a statement released on Tuesday, SA Rugby said that Walters, who occupied the position of head of athletic performance since 20... 5 May 2020 2:27 PM
No plans to change Lions tour dates - SA Rugby The Lions tour has a planned 3 July start, with the three tests on consecutive weekends from 24 July onwards. 4 May 2020 6:50 PM
Mthethwa urges Safa, PSL to use 'one voice' on resumption of football Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa is due to hold a meeting with both Safa and the PSL on a way forward but says there are mixed sig... 4 May 2020 2:00 PM
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
The World View - Virus spies accusations of corona espionage by the U.S

The World View - Virus spies accusations of corona espionage by the U.S

Airline turmoil as another major airline announces job losses.

Travel & Tourism a rosier holiday picture painted by a German minister.

 



Small Business Shoutout: Anka Mentor

5 May 2020 9:02 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks Ankas Kitchen’s owner Anka Mentor to give more details on the business.

The World View - 8 billion dollar pledge global leaders on Covid-19 vaccine

5 May 2020 8:32 AM

Mixed pandemic news differing experiences from Europe to Afghanistan.

The anti malaria microbe positive research in Kenya & the UK.

 

The World View - An Egyptian Crackdown

4 May 2020 8:57 AM

The problem of anxiety not about lockdown but about the end of lockdown.

Korean friction a border incident between North & South Korea.

 

The World View - The Coronavirus Investigation

1 May 2020 8:38 AM

South Korea’s success story they have the pandemic under control.

Andy Murray’s big Tennis victory at the Madrid open in Spain.

 

The World View - America & Russia

30 April 2020 8:46 AM

A baby boy for Boris the latest in the U.K. PM’s rollercoaster life.

VE day changes street parties & parades are cancelled for May the 8th.

 

The World View - Vulnerable countries extra virus concern

29 April 2020 8:48 AM

Corona consequences 3 things that have become serious issues.

Top flight sport some in Britain & beyond are itching to return to action.

 

The World View - Easing Coronavirus Restrictions

28 April 2020 8:41 AM

Anti lockdown protests a number of countries have freedom issues.

The psychological impact Britain’s increasing mental health problems.

Sport without fans some sports are set to return sort of.

 

The World View - Covid-19

27 April 2020 8:40 AM

The Branson pickle the virgin airlines billionaire boss is asking for a bailout.

Kim Jong Un is it possible to know if he is alive or dead or sick.

 

The World View - A Syrian Torture Tria

24 April 2020 9:30 AM

An Aid programme for Europe the EU agrees to bolster economies.

An Aid programme for Greenland the USA offers millions of dollars.

 

COVID-19 cases rise to 7,572, death toll reaches 148

World Local

'Peak of COVID-19 means more people have severe symptoms, require hospital care'

Politics

Why should aid organisations go through government to hand out food parcels?

Local

SA COVID-19 death toll nears 150-mark, cases rise to 7,572

6 May 2020 9:29 AM

Joburg Housing MMC blames Mashaba for overcrowding in Stjwetla

6 May 2020 8:24 AM

Comair says business rescue process will ensure its operational survival

6 May 2020 7:24 AM

