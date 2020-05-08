The World View - Lockdown changes in various countries

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:39
Vodacom hikes full-year dividend by 6.3% despite Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shameel Joosub - Group CEO at Vodacom
Today at 19:19
ZOOM : Business Book feature: The upside of Down
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Nicola Kleyn - Dean and Marketing Expert at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
Today at 19:33
Make Money Mondays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pj Powers - Singer, Musician at ...
No Items to show
Latest Local
Povocoat to use prize money to hire new staff Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 11 May 2020 9:14 AM
702's Bongani Bingwa in isolation after team member tests positive for COVID-19 Bongani Bingwa joins Africa Melane to give more insight on why he will be off air for the next 14 days. 11 May 2020 7:13 AM
UPDATE: Record 17,257 tests for a 24-hour cycle, 8 more deaths reported Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa was 10,015. 10 May 2020 9:05 PM
View all Local
View all Politics
'Ninety One wanted to support those hardest hit by COVID-19 lockdowns' CEO Hendrik du Toit unpacks why the company supported 702’s Small Business Shoutout campaign during these difficult times. 11 May 2020 7:52 AM
Line 2 Design Creative Studio focuses on design work during COVID-19 pandemic Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 8 May 2020 9:09 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] Local T-Rex spotted stocking up on essentials during lockdown Shoppers in Cape Town were surprised and amused to be sharing the supermarket aisles with a short-armed 'Coronasaurus'. 10 May 2020 3:42 PM
Ubuntu in action: Ubuntu Project helping needy families to feed themselves The project not only provides the community with organic produce, but also the tools to grow their own vegetables. 10 May 2020 3:03 PM
Could the best Mother's Day gift be some time for mom to have to herself? Nikki Bush looks at why mothers often take on too much, to the detriment of their own self-discovery. 9 May 2020 1:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bulls appoint Rathbone as new CEO Rathbone, who will officially start at the Vodacom Bulls on 1 June 2020, is no stranger to the rugby environment. 8 May 2020 1:59 PM
#ExtraTime with SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing In this second instalment of Extra Time, SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing opens up about the challenges facing the sport and ra... 5 May 2020 11:15 PM
Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after 2 successful years In a statement released on Tuesday, SA Rugby said that Walters, who occupied the position of head of athletic performance since 20... 5 May 2020 2:27 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Sibling dancing while other two watch has us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Daniel Emmet sings Puccini’s Nessun Dorma with corona twist Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2020 8:26 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
View all Africa
eNCA is behaving no differently to the worst days of the SABC - Eusebius McKaiser shares his thoughts on the suspension of Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton from the news channel. 7 May 2020 10:48 AM
It is pathetic to apologise if you have courage of your conviction - Eusebius Show host Eusebius McKaiser weighs in on the opinion shared by eNCA's Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton and the apology they shared. 5 May 2020 11:25 AM
Debating a wealth tax: 'It raises a moral question in SA's unequal society' Judge Dennis Davis (Davis Tax Committee) weighs in on a study which finds 3,500 individuals own 15% of South Africa's wealth. 3 May 2020 12:02 PM
View all Opinion

The World View With Adam Gilchrist
The World View - Lockdown changes in various countries

The World View - Lockdown changes in various countries

The migrant tide a sudden illegal rush in parts of Europe. 

Rock & Roll’s Inspiration R.I.P. to Mr Tutti Frutti, little Richard.

 



The World View - Lockdown mixed messages France & the U.K.

8 May 2020 8:49 AM

Russian troops in Africa the UN says Russian mercenaries are fighting in Libya. 

VE day sadly only muted celebrations for the 75th anniversary today.

 

The World View - German the 1st in Europe to plan a clean break from lockdown

7 May 2020 8:36 AM

New Zealand’s lockdown crime a large scale car theft.

Russia’s captain Tom inspired to raise money for Moscow medics.

 

The World View - Virus spies accusations of corona espionage by the U.S

6 May 2020 8:32 AM

Airline turmoil as another major airline announces job losses.

Travel & Tourism a rosier holiday picture painted by a German minister.

 

Small Business Shoutout: Anka Mentor

5 May 2020 9:02 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks Ankas Kitchen’s owner Anka Mentor to give more details on the business.

The World View - 8 billion dollar pledge global leaders on Covid-19 vaccine

5 May 2020 8:32 AM

Mixed pandemic news differing experiences from Europe to Afghanistan.

The anti malaria microbe positive research in Kenya & the UK.

 

The World View - An Egyptian Crackdown

4 May 2020 8:57 AM

The problem of anxiety not about lockdown but about the end of lockdown.

Korean friction a border incident between North & South Korea.

 

The World View - The Coronavirus Investigation

1 May 2020 8:38 AM

South Korea’s success story they have the pandemic under control.

Andy Murray’s big Tennis victory at the Madrid open in Spain.

 

The World View - America & Russia

30 April 2020 8:46 AM

A baby boy for Boris the latest in the U.K. PM’s rollercoaster life.

VE day changes street parties & parades are cancelled for May the 8th.

 

The World View - Vulnerable countries extra virus concern

29 April 2020 8:48 AM

Corona consequences 3 things that have become serious issues.

Top flight sport some in Britain & beyond are itching to return to action.

 

702's Bongani Bingwa in isolation after team member tests positive for COVID-19

Politics Local

'Stay in your lane' says Mboweni after Steenhuisen's lockdown statement

Politics

UPDATE: Record 17,257 tests for a 24-hour cycle, 8 more deaths reported

World Local

EWN Highlights

AngloGold Ashanti boosts cash flow despite production loss

11 May 2020 10:22 AM

WATCH LIVE: Minister Zulu on her department's role under level 4 lockdown

11 May 2020 10:12 AM

Winde says WC govt has plans to curb spread of COVID-19 in hotspots

11 May 2020 8:36 AM

