The World View

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UPDATE: 67 new COVID-19 infections in Gauteng, provincial recoveries reach 1,583 Department of Health concerned about the Western Cape, which contributed 76% of cases in the previous 24-hour cycle of testing. 17 May 2020 10:37 PM
[WATCH] 15 000 farmers to receive R500m from Agricultural Disaster Fund Minister Thoko Didiza held a media briefing to give details of the fund allocation to assist the agriculture sector. 17 May 2020 2:00 PM
Pedal Power Association: Wear a mask when exercising, and that includes cyclists PPA chair Rens Renzelman says it's simple aerodynamics that exhaled droplets remain in a cyclist's slipstream. 17 May 2020 11:52 AM
'Hands off our soup kitchens!' Appeal to UN Women to stop govt control of food #1000Women has started a campaign addressed to Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka to stop Social Development Dept interfering with NPOs. 16 May 2020 3:23 PM
Electricity price hike on the cards after Nersa allows Eskom to recover billions Eskom will be allowed to recover R13.3 billion from consumers for 2018/19. Everyone is a loser here, says Nersa's Nhlanhla Gumede. 17 May 2020 10:23 AM
'It's a Wild West situation' - most smokers able to access ciggies, at a price A UCT study shows that around 90% of SA's nicotine addicts have been able to buy cigarettes during the lockdown ban on sales. 16 May 2020 10:43 AM
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
2020 Comrades Marathon cancelled due to coronavirus This means that the Comrades 2021 will now be the 95th edition of the Ultimate Human Race, starting from the Pietermaritzburg City... 14 May 2020 12:26 PM
'An exciting ride into the future': The National Arts Festival goes digital Monica Newton describes adapting to a virtual format and providing an income for artists with the vFringe platform. 17 May 2020 3:32 PM
[WATCH] Unlucky woman getting hit in head by a runaway tyre Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 May 2020 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Snoop Dogg listening to Frozen's 'Let it Go' in his car goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 May 2020 8:20 AM
The World View With Adam Gilchrist
15 May 2020 8:57 AM
The World View - Covid-19 testing in Wuhan China

13 May 2020 8:31 AM

The real Coronavirus death toll at least 3 ways of counting fatalities.

Strange changes 2 examples - in Singapore & in England.

 

The World View - Covid-19 the impact of global Tourism

12 May 2020 8:32 AM

Russia’s lockdown Vladimir Putin attempts to ease restrictions.

The unmasked president Donald Trump tells staff to cover their faces.

 

The World View - Lockdown changes in various countries

11 May 2020 8:38 AM

The migrant tide a sudden illegal rush in parts of Europe. 

Rock & Roll’s Inspiration R.I.P. to Mr Tutti Frutti, little Richard.

 

The World View - Lockdown mixed messages France & the U.K.

8 May 2020 8:49 AM

Russian troops in Africa the UN says Russian mercenaries are fighting in Libya. 

VE day sadly only muted celebrations for the 75th anniversary today.

 

The World View - German the 1st in Europe to plan a clean break from lockdown

7 May 2020 8:36 AM

New Zealand’s lockdown crime a large scale car theft.

Russia’s captain Tom inspired to raise money for Moscow medics.

 

The World View - Virus spies accusations of corona espionage by the U.S

6 May 2020 8:32 AM

Airline turmoil as another major airline announces job losses.

Travel & Tourism a rosier holiday picture painted by a German minister.

 

Small Business Shoutout: Anka Mentor

5 May 2020 9:02 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks Ankas Kitchen's owner Anka Mentor to give more details on the business.

The World View - 8 billion dollar pledge global leaders on Covid-19 vaccine

5 May 2020 8:32 AM

Mixed pandemic news differing experiences from Europe to Afghanistan.

The anti malaria microbe positive research in Kenya & the UK.

 

UPDATE: 67 new COVID-19 infections in Gauteng, provincial recoveries reach 1,583

World Local

Electricity price hike on the cards after Nersa allows Eskom to recover billions

Business Local

'It's a Wild West situation' - most smokers able to access ciggies, at a price

Local Business

15,000 farmers' applications for COVID-19 relief fund approve - Didiza

18 May 2020 7:38 AM

Marula Mine in Limpopo remains shut after 19 COVID-19 cases detected

18 May 2020 7:22 AM

Health dept admits COVID-19 advisory council wasn't consulted on lockdown levels

18 May 2020 6:49 AM

