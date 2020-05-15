The World View - A Worsening Plight In Yemen

Streaming issues? Report here
Eusebius McKaiser 702 Gradient Eusebius McKaiser 702 Gradient
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:45
SAA Unions have lost faith in business rescue practitioners
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Poultry producer Astral Foods has opted to hold on to its interim dividend as it braces for the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Schutte - CEO at Astral
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: How are new 4IR business model surviving in the age of Covid19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stafford Masie - GM at WeWork South Africa
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature : Billion Dollar Whale: The Man Who Fooled Wall Street, Hollywood, and the World
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rob Rose, Financial Mail editor
Today at 19:33
Make Money Mondays: Kagiso Lediga
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kagiso Lediga - Comedian / Script writer& producer at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UPDATE: 67 new COVID-19 infections in Gauteng, provincial recoveries reach 1,583 Department of Health concerned about the Western Cape, which contributed 76% of cases in the previous 24-hour cycle of testing. 17 May 2020 10:37 PM
[WATCH] 15 000 farmers to receive R500m from Agricultural Disaster Fund Minister Thoko Didiza held a media briefing to give details of the fund allocation to assist the agriculture sector. 17 May 2020 2:00 PM
Pedal Power Association: Wear a mask when exercising, and that includes cyclists PPA chair Rens Renzelman says it's simple aerodynamics that exhaled droplets remain in a cyclist's slipstream. 17 May 2020 11:52 AM
View all Local
WC hot spot model 'seriously considered' by President's Coordinating Council Western Cape Premier Alan Winde gives an update after participating in Saturday's 'marathon' meeting, chaired by Ramaphosa. 17 May 2020 2:10 PM
'Hands off our soup kitchens!' Appeal to UN Women to stop govt control of food #1000Women has started a campaign addressed to Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka to stop Social Development Dept interfering with NPOs. 16 May 2020 3:23 PM
DA challenges lockdown regulations validity in court Casac executive director Lawson Naidoo explains affidavit filed by the Democratic Alliance in court. 15 May 2020 3:51 PM
View all Politics
K Squared Group to use R20, 000 towards increasing its marketing efforts Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 18 May 2020 9:16 AM
'It's a Wild West situation' - most smokers able to access ciggies, at a price A UCT study shows that around 90% of SA's nicotine addicts have been able to buy cigarettes during the lockdown ban on sales. 16 May 2020 10:43 AM
Help save Pink Ladies & Lads Airport Valet Service with vouchers from Dineplan Owner Zahn Jooste says the business was very helpful especially for people who travel for business and holidays. 15 May 2020 5:52 PM
View all Business
'An exciting ride into the future': The National Arts Festival goes digital Monica Newton describes adapting to a virtual format and providing an income for artists with the vFringe platform. 17 May 2020 3:32 PM
Pedal Power Association: Wear a mask when exercising, and that includes cyclists PPA chair Rens Renzelman says it's simple aerodynamics that exhaled droplets remain in a cyclist's slipstream. 17 May 2020 11:52 AM
Bringing the outdoors indoors during lockdown with your kids Outdoor Classroom Day is usually marked on 21 May. Nikki Bush discusses why it's important for children to experience nature. 16 May 2020 2:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
2020 Comrades Marathon cancelled due to coronavirus This means that the Comrades 2021 will now be the 95th edition of the Ultimate Human Race, starting from the Pietermaritzburg City... 14 May 2020 12:26 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Restaurant introduces way for customers to practice social distancing Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 May 2020 8:20 AM
'An exciting ride into the future': The National Arts Festival goes digital Monica Newton describes adapting to a virtual format and providing an income for artists with the vFringe platform. 17 May 2020 3:32 PM
[WATCH] Unlucky woman getting hit in head by a runaway tyre Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 May 2020 8:20 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 67 new COVID-19 infections in Gauteng, provincial recoveries reach 1,583 Department of Health concerned about the Western Cape, which contributed 76% of cases in the previous 24-hour cycle of testing. 17 May 2020 10:37 PM
How ancient Africans dealt with pandemics Prof Shadreck Chirikure says one of the ways to deal with the challenges was through social organisation. 15 May 2020 4:39 PM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The World View With Adam Gilchrist
arrow_forward
The World View - A Worsening Plight In Yemen

The World View - A Worsening Plight In Yemen

Brazil’s ticking time bomb as the virus begins to spread rapidly. 

Sniffer dogs to the rescue a UK trial for a canine corona warning system.

 



More episodes from The World View With Adam Gilchrist

The World View

15 May 2020 8:57 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View

14 May 2020 8:36 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Covid-19 testing in Wuhan China

13 May 2020 8:31 AM

The real Coronavirus death toll at least 3 ways of counting fatalities.

Strange changes 2 examples - in Singapore & in England.

 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Covid-19 the impact of global Tourism

12 May 2020 8:32 AM

Russia’s lockdown Vladimir Putin attempts to ease restrictions.

The unmasked president Donald Trump tells staff to cover their faces.

 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Lockdown changes in various countries

11 May 2020 8:38 AM

The migrant tide a sudden illegal rush in parts of Europe. 

Rock & Roll’s Inspiration R.I.P. to Mr Tutti Frutti, little Richard.

 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Lockdown mixed messages France & the U.K.

8 May 2020 8:49 AM

Russian troops in Africa the UN says Russian mercenaries are fighting in Libya. 

VE day sadly only muted celebrations for the 75th anniversary today.

 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - German the 1st in Europe to plan a clean break from lockdown

7 May 2020 8:36 AM

New Zealand’s lockdown crime a large scale car theft.

Russia’s captain Tom inspired to raise money for Moscow medics.

 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Virus spies accusations of corona espionage by the U.S

6 May 2020 8:32 AM

Airline turmoil as another major airline announces job losses.

Travel & Tourism a rosier holiday picture painted by a German minister.

 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Shoutout: Anka Mentor

5 May 2020 9:02 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks Ankas Kitchen’s owner Anka Mentor to give more details on the business.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'We should not treat COVID-19 numbers like a maths game,' says Eusebius

Opinion

Government to intervene in WC to fight against spread of COVID-19 - Zweli Mkhize

Politics

Electricity price hike on the cards after Nersa allows Eskom to recover billions

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Eskom blames R27b shortfall on Nersa’s low tariff hike decision

18 May 2020 10:48 AM

'Kiss and go': Back to school for New Zealand kids

18 May 2020 10:17 AM

Research project under way to boost supply of COVID-19 testing reagents

18 May 2020 10:16 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA