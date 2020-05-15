The World View - A Worsening Plight In Yemen

Brazil’s ticking time bomb as the virus begins to spread rapidly.
Sniffer dogs to the rescue a UK trial for a canine corona warning system.
The real Coronavirus death toll at least 3 ways of counting fatalities.
Strange changes 2 examples - in Singapore & in England.
Russia’s lockdown Vladimir Putin attempts to ease restrictions.
The unmasked president Donald Trump tells staff to cover their faces.
The migrant tide a sudden illegal rush in parts of Europe.
Rock & Roll’s Inspiration R.I.P. to Mr Tutti Frutti, little Richard.
Russian troops in Africa the UN says Russian mercenaries are fighting in Libya.
VE day sadly only muted celebrations for the 75th anniversary today.
New Zealand’s lockdown crime a large scale car theft.
Russia’s captain Tom inspired to raise money for Moscow medics.
Airline turmoil as another major airline announces job losses.
Travel & Tourism a rosier holiday picture painted by a German minister.
Bongani Bingwa speaks Ankas Kitchen’s owner Anka Mentor to give more details on the business.LISTEN TO PODCAST