The World View - The World Health Assembly

Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:10
EWN: Gauteng Gov update on health and education
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Today at 15:16
EWN Hit : EFF urges parliament to consider temporarily relocating to Gauteng
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 15:20
Gauteng's plans for schools reopening
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Panyaza Lesufi
Today at 15:45
SA Scholar Transporters Association demand support
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Xolani Masombuka, chairperson for the association in Gauteng
Today at 15:53
Survey finds that 37% of South African tenants can afford to pay their rent in full under COVID-19 lockdown
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Gil Sperling, Flow co-founder and CEO
Today at 16:10
St Augustine Covid-19 probe findings
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Prof Yunus Moosa, Chief specialist and Head of of department of Infectious disease at UKZN
Today at 16:20
Facebook in partnership with the South African National Blood Service
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Silungile Mlambo, Chief marketing officer at the SANBS.
Nunu Ntshingila, Regional Director Facebook Africa
Today at 16:52
Financial Wellness Feature:
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 17:11
Police Minister Bheki Cele failed attempt to do a deal with the Khosa family through their lawyers
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Wikus Steyl, lawyer Representing Khanya Cekeshe
Today at 17:20
Automotive industry regulations unclear
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Richard Green,National Director of SAMBRA
Today at 17:45
EWN: Lindiwe Zulu denies telling NPOs not to distribute cooked food
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 18:09
(ZOOM) Interest rate decision from the Reserve Bank
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Radebe - Economist at Nedbank
Today at 18:13
The effect of the alcohol ban on the business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Losses at Polish unit dent SPAR half-year earnings
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graham O'Connor - CEO at Spar Group
Today at 19:08
Investec annual profit takes a massive hit as coronavirus affects trading income
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fani Titi - Joint-CEO at Investec
Today at 19:18
SKYPE: Personal Finance - Planning for retirement in Covid crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOOM Small Business Focus: tips, tricks and strategy to get your business ready
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Latest Local
Restaurants want to open for sit-downs under Level 3 lockdown Restaurant Association of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts says operating on takeaway only has been dire to the industry. 21 May 2020 1:22 PM
Human Rights Watch accuses SA of food aid bias against foreign nationals The organisation is calling on government to ensure access to food for refugees and asylum seekers or seek donors to step in. 21 May 2020 1:19 PM
Schools are centres of care and that's what also really motivates us - Motshekga Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga answers questions around the reopening of schools amid COVID-19. 21 May 2020 12:31 PM
'If we want to keep SA food secure it is critical to keep Land Bank alive' Agricultural economist Andrew Makenete and Scoa's Sfiso Buthelezi reflect on the bank's request of R22 billion from Treasury. 21 May 2020 7:38 AM
Ramaphosa meets with church leaders and political parties to discuss COVID-19 Different political party leaders as well as a church leader reflect on the meeting held with the president. 20 May 2020 12:55 PM
DBE adamant that it would be ready for pupils to return to school on 1 June Naptosa president Basil Manuel and DBE director-general Mathanzima Mweli weigh in on the phased reopening of schools. 20 May 2020 8:09 AM
Westside Café owner says R20, 000 prize money will go a long way Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 21 May 2020 9:07 AM
When credit life insurance goes wrong because of a UIF payment Wendy Knowler, consumer Ninja, on the small print and pitfalls of credit life insurance. 20 May 2020 7:51 PM
Ninety-one releases maiden results in a difficult time Ninety One has published good results but the real proof will only show in this difficult financial year that just started. 20 May 2020 7:20 PM
Tips on how to inform your family you are financially strained during lockdown BDO Wealth South Africa financial planner Zanele Kunene says this is the right time to have financial literacy talk with family. 21 May 2020 1:29 PM
We can replicate the COVID-19 response to implement NHI - medical expert Professor Steve Reid says it is possible to work across private and public sectors to pull resources where they're needed. 18 May 2020 6:30 PM
'An exciting ride into the future': The National Arts Festival goes digital Monica Newton describes adapting to a virtual format and providing an income for artists with the vFringe platform. 17 May 2020 3:32 PM
#ExtraTime with Tennis SA CEO Richard Glover The latest instalment of #ExtraTime sees EWN Sport catch up with Tennis South Africa CEO Richard Glover, to talk about the growth... 21 May 2020 1:56 PM
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
Almost 9,000 recoveries recorded, 505,861 tests conducted Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said there were 27 new deaths, bringing the total number to 339. 20 May 2020 9:08 PM
Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA's fight against Covid-19 Helen Rees is the pioneer leading South Africa's division in the World Health Organisation's race to find a vaccine for Covid-19. 19 May 2020 1:23 PM
Scientist hails HIV prevention injection drug breakthrough Professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe says the injection is as good as the daily pill in reducing the HIV infection. 19 May 2020 12:37 PM
Lesotho prepares to swear in new prime minister Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives details of the latest developments in the Mountain Kingdom. 19 May 2020 3:33 PM
How ancient Africans dealt with pandemics Prof Shadreck Chirikure says one of the ways to deal with the challenges was through social organisation. 15 May 2020 4:39 PM
Lesotho confirms first case of COVID-19 In a statement, the ministry of health says it has sent 597 specimens to the NICD in South Africa for testing. 13 May 2020 1:19 PM
Podcasts

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
The World View - The World Health Assembly

The World View - The World Health Assembly

Corona mental health issues with messages from royals & others. 

Football without fans the beautiful game is back with a difference.

 



The World View - Cyclone Amphan a storm has hit India & Bangladesh

21 May 2020 8:46 AM

Greek holidays amazingly Greece wants to begin a tourism season. 

Venezuelan gold the Bank of England has refused to release it.

 

The World View - The Forgotten Cruise Ship Crews

20 May 2020 8:39 AM

Terrorist’s Phone the FBI Hacks a mobile when Apple would not help. 

Hug from Grandparents the lengths some will go for a family lockdown cuddle. 

 

The World View - A Worsening Plight In Yemen

18 May 2020 8:58 AM

Brazil’s ticking time bomb as the virus begins to spread rapidly. 

Sniffer dogs to the rescue a UK trial for a canine corona warning system.

 

The World View

15 May 2020 8:57 AM
The World View

14 May 2020 8:36 AM
The World View - Covid-19 testing in Wuhan China

13 May 2020 8:31 AM

The real Coronavirus death toll at least 3 ways of counting fatalities.

Strange changes 2 examples - in Singapore & in England.

 

The World View - Covid-19 the impact of global Tourism

12 May 2020 8:32 AM

Russia’s lockdown Vladimir Putin attempts to ease restrictions.

The unmasked president Donald Trump tells staff to cover their faces.

 

The World View - Lockdown changes in various countries

11 May 2020 8:38 AM

The migrant tide a sudden illegal rush in parts of Europe. 

Rock & Roll’s Inspiration R.I.P. to Mr Tutti Frutti, little Richard.

 

The World View - Lockdown mixed messages France & the U.K.

8 May 2020 8:49 AM

Russian troops in Africa the UN says Russian mercenaries are fighting in Libya. 

VE day sadly only muted celebrations for the 75th anniversary today.

 

Schools are centres of care and that's what also really motivates us - Motshekga

Local

Human Rights Watch accuses SA of food aid bias against foreign nationals

Local

'Bianca Schoombee doesn't regret what she said, she regrets how it came up'

Opinion

Reserve Bank cuts repo rate to 3.75%

21 May 2020 3:10 PM

Don't politicise handing out of food parcels, says Minister Zulu
21 May 2020 2:55 PM

21 May 2020 2:55 PM

KZN govt: Netcare didn't consult Mkhize before releasing St Augustine report
21 May 2020 2:30 PM

21 May 2020 2:30 PM

