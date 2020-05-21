The World View - The Forgotten Cruise Ship Crews

Greek holidays amazingly Greece wants to begin a tourism season.
Venezuelan gold the Bank of England has refused to release it.
Corona mental health issues with messages from royals & others.
Football without fans the beautiful game is back with a difference.
Brazil’s ticking time bomb as the virus begins to spread rapidly.
Sniffer dogs to the rescue a UK trial for a canine corona warning system.
The real Coronavirus death toll at least 3 ways of counting fatalities.
Strange changes 2 examples - in Singapore & in England.
Russia’s lockdown Vladimir Putin attempts to ease restrictions.
The unmasked president Donald Trump tells staff to cover their faces.
The migrant tide a sudden illegal rush in parts of Europe.
Rock & Roll’s Inspiration R.I.P. to Mr Tutti Frutti, little Richard.
Russian troops in Africa the UN says Russian mercenaries are fighting in Libya.
VE day sadly only muted celebrations for the 75th anniversary today.