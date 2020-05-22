The World View - Hong Kong Protests

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:05
SAMRC apologizes for Prof Glenda Gray's comments
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Prof Lesiba Teffo - Political Analyst and Research Director at Democracy and Governance Programme at UNISA
Today at 15:45
Madagascar has no active Covid-19 cases
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Simon Allison
Today at 16:10
Principals return to schools
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
David De korte, National President of South African Principal's Association
Today at 16:20
TV personality JJ Tabane obtains his PHD
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 18:11
The business sector prepares itself for opening under Level 3 during a global health pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sipho Pityana - President at Business Unity SA (Busa)
Today at 18:16
Tiger Brands gets mauled by more health related issues
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Noel Doyle - CEO at Tiger Brands
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Private hospital group Netcare sees steep losses in part new accounting rules on how its treats its leases and Covid 19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Richard Friedland - CEO at Netcare
Today at 18:43
The SANBS CEO has had covid-19 and is now part of plasma donation programme
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Jonathan Louw - CEO at South African National Blood Service (SANBS)
Today at 19:08
Why Nando's has been slow to opening their restaurants for delivery
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Doug Place - Chief Marketing Officr at Nandos South Africa
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book - "Regular Clients From LinkedIn", by James Molfetas
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Molfetas - CEO at Regular Clients
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays: Richard Poplak, investigative Journalist
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Poplak
