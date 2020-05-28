The World View - Covid-19 Denmark opens its border to quarantine couples

Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
072 702 1702
Latest Local
Health Minister to host Sunday meeting on tobacco control in SA On World No Tobacco Day, Minister Zweli Mkhize is set to host a virtual meeting amid court action over continued tobacco sale ban. 31 May 2020 9:48 AM
Gauteng recoveries reach 2,035 as South Africa records 1,727 new infections Cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 30,967. There were 32 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total to 643. 30 May 2020 8:48 PM
Curfew on public transport to be lifted, domestic air travel phased in Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula outlined the relaxation of transport regulations under Level 3 of the national lockdown during a... 30 May 2020 4:44 PM
Mkhwebane and EFF lose Constitutional Court appeal bid against Gordhan The minister's lawyer Tebogo Malatji reflects on the courts ruling on the so called Sars rogue unit report. 29 May 2020 12:56 PM
British American Tobacco to take legal action over government's cigarette ban The sale of tobacco will continue to be prohibited under lockdown Level 3. 29 May 2020 10:34 AM
Phumla Williams on getting nod for top government communications position She says even though it has been a painful journey to get to where she is, she always served SA to the best of her ability. 29 May 2020 7:34 AM
Curfew on public transport to be lifted, domestic air travel phased in Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula outlined the relaxation of transport regulations under Level 3 of the national lockdown during a... 30 May 2020 4:44 PM
[LISTEN] Zulzi's Donald Valoyi talks the future of e-commerce and creating jobs The founder shares his insights on the e-commerce space and how his company has managed to be resilient. 29 May 2020 3:04 PM
Cachét Creative specialises in wedding and event planning Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 29 May 2020 9:15 AM
The playlist of the Special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 30 May 2020 8:13 PM
Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends "This is Africa with Richard Nwamba" will feature 10 of the continent's legendary names. 30 May 2020 6:20 PM
'Anxiety and over-eating top 2 lockdown conditions, more South Africans smoking' An Ipsos poll found that under-exercising, insomnia and depression have also been problems for South Africans under lockdown. 30 May 2020 10:30 AM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
#ExtraTime with Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane In today’s edition of Extra Time, we speak to Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane about her many years in the sport, and some o... 28 May 2020 8:00 PM
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs. 30 May 2020 3:48 PM
Thandiswa Mazwai to perform at Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 30 May 2020 7:57 AM
[WATCH] I am more ready to give what I have - Bongi Mvuyana Songwriter Bongi Mvuyana performs songs from her latest album Dopamine on #702Unplugged. 29 May 2020 3:28 PM
SANDF findings into Collins Khosa's death absolute BS, says Eusebius Callers on the open line discuss the SANDF internal inquiry into the death of Alexandra resident Collins Khosa. 28 May 2020 10:55 AM
I think the government has gone absolutely bonkers, says Eusebius McKaiser Callers on the open line comment on the decision by the government to open congregational worship at Level 3. 27 May 2020 11:29 AM
'People keep saying govt must treat them like adults. So then, wear the masks!' After counting 20 people without masks during a short drive, political analyst Melanie Verwoerd called CapeTalk in despair. 23 May 2020 4:27 PM
Podcasts

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
The pandemic pollution problem as catalogued by French divers. 

JK rowling’s new book a fairytale that’s bound to sell gazillions.

 



The World View - American Violence

28 May 2020 8:43 AM

Redefining Hong Kong American concerns about Chinese power. 

The dunkirk evacuation a quiet 80th anniversary of the 2nd world war event.

 

The World View - Easing Covid-19 rules in some countries

26 May 2020 8:40 AM

Political pressure the political elite who broke their own lockdown rules. 

Electing a murderer an unusual election issue today in Suriname.

 

The World View - Hong Kong Protests

25 May 2020 8:53 AM

Pandemic politics did the U.K. PM’s aide broke his own lockdown rules?

Social long distancing the Bolivian orchestra stuck 7,000 miles from home.

 

The World View - Cyclone Devastation the human cost in India & Bangladesh

22 May 2020 8:42 AM

The open skies treaty the USA leaves 34 countries in the lurch.

Vacation vexation mega stress as airlines & holiday firms refuse refunds.

 

The World View - Cyclone Amphan a storm has hit India & Bangladesh

21 May 2020 8:46 AM

Greek holidays amazingly Greece wants to begin a tourism season. 

Venezuelan gold the Bank of England has refused to release it.

 

The World View - The Forgotten Cruise Ship Crews

20 May 2020 8:39 AM

Terrorist’s Phone the FBI Hacks a mobile when Apple would not help. 

Hug from Grandparents the lengths some will go for a family lockdown cuddle. 

 

The World View - The World Health Assembly

19 May 2020 8:40 AM

Corona mental health issues with messages from royals & others. 

Football without fans the beautiful game is back with a difference.

 

The World View - A Worsening Plight In Yemen

18 May 2020 8:58 AM

Brazil’s ticking time bomb as the virus begins to spread rapidly. 

Sniffer dogs to the rescue a UK trial for a canine corona warning system.

 

The World View

15 May 2020 8:57 AM
