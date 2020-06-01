The World View - American Protests

Streaming issues? Report here
Can you refuse to return to work if the necessary precautions aren't in place? Elements Global Solutions employment director Sherisa Rajah shares some of what the new regulations prescribe. 1 June 2020 5:57 PM
What the airlines will accept is an interesting question - Phillip de Wet Domestic air travel for anything other than leisure and tourism is legal again under Level 3 rules. 1 June 2020 5:02 PM
British American Tobacco SA goes to court again over cigarette ban Business Day specialist reporter Karyn Maughan says FITA is determined to have the matter heard on 9 and 10 June. 1 June 2020 4:57 PM
Are workplaces ready to welcome workers during lockdown Level 3? Eusebius McKaiser facilitates a discussion on the state of readiness for employers for employees during this lockdown level. 1 June 2020 11:35 AM
We are looking at 50% for buses and 70% for taxis - Fikile Mbalula Transport minister gives the different regulations for the industry as the country moves to lockdown Level 3. 1 June 2020 8:23 AM
Motshekga chose not to ignore parents concerns on reopening of schools - Lesufi Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi and Naptosa's Basil Manuel weigh in on pupils now returning to schools on 8 June. 1 June 2020 7:39 AM
Hard decisions - a CEO talks about navigating the turbulence of Covid-19 National and business leaders have had to make some difficult decisions and will be expected to make many more as the crisis conti... 1 June 2020 8:31 PM
Purchasing Managers' Index remains in depressed territory The Purchasing Managers' Index remains dismal, stuck, depressed - suggesting subdued activity. 1 June 2020 7:37 PM
Vehicles sales fail to kick-start into motion As expected, the total lockdown that was in force resulted in almost zero vehicle sales. 1 June 2020 6:59 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
#ExtraTime with Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane In today’s edition of Extra Time, we speak to Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane about her many years in the sport, and some o... 28 May 2020 8:00 PM
[WATCH] Interaction between father and son shows that people aren't born racists Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 2 June 2020 8:18 AM
[WATCH] Police officers take the knee in solidarity with George Floyd protestors Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 1 June 2020 9:05 AM
[WATCH] 3 generations of black men discuss how to get justice for George Floyd Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 1 June 2020 9:05 AM
'US in worst circumstances, there has been no presidential leadership' Honorary professor of international relations John Stremlau says the country is having multiple crises at once. 1 June 2020 5:12 PM
SA recoveries reach 17,291 as death toll breaches 700 A total of 742,742 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 17,617 have been conducted since the previous report. 1 June 2020 4:55 PM
Chaos erupts in US as protestors demand justice for George Floyd's death EWN US correspondent Nadia Neophytou reflects on the different demonstrations held in cities around America. 1 June 2020 7:53 AM
Thandiswa Mazwai to perform at Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 30 May 2020 7:57 AM
Mauritius has no active COVID-19 cases M&G African correspondent Simon Allison says they have tested about 7% of their population. 25 May 2020 6:32 PM
The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 23 May 2020 8:44 PM
The World View - American Protests

The World View - American Protests

Hong Kong’s vigil there’ll be no salute to the events of Tiananmen square. 

Loosening lockdowns key steps taken in Russia & the UK despite the science.

 



The World View - Unrest In America

1 June 2020 8:40 AM

Pandemic holidays Greece takes steps towards travel & tourism. 

Microsoft’s A.I. journalists human beings are making way. 

 

The World View - American Violence

28 May 2020 8:43 AM

Redefining Hong Kong American concerns about Chinese power. 

The dunkirk evacuation a quiet 80th anniversary of the 2nd world war event.

 

The World View - Covid-19 Denmark opens its border to quarantine couples

27 May 2020 8:37 AM

The pandemic pollution problem as catalogued by French divers. 

JK rowling’s new book a fairytale that’s bound to sell gazillions.

 

The World View - Easing Covid-19 rules in some countries

26 May 2020 8:40 AM

Political pressure the political elite who broke their own lockdown rules. 

Electing a murderer an unusual election issue today in Suriname.

 

The World View - Hong Kong Protests

25 May 2020 8:53 AM

Pandemic politics did the U.K. PM’s aide broke his own lockdown rules?

Social long distancing the Bolivian orchestra stuck 7,000 miles from home.

 

The World View - Cyclone Devastation the human cost in India & Bangladesh

22 May 2020 8:42 AM

The open skies treaty the USA leaves 34 countries in the lurch.

Vacation vexation mega stress as airlines & holiday firms refuse refunds.

 

The World View - Cyclone Amphan a storm has hit India & Bangladesh

21 May 2020 8:46 AM

Greek holidays amazingly Greece wants to begin a tourism season. 

Venezuelan gold the Bank of England has refused to release it.

 

The World View - The Forgotten Cruise Ship Crews

20 May 2020 8:39 AM

Terrorist’s Phone the FBI Hacks a mobile when Apple would not help. 

Hug from Grandparents the lengths some will go for a family lockdown cuddle. 

 

The World View - The World Health Assembly

19 May 2020 8:40 AM

Corona mental health issues with messages from royals & others. 

Football without fans the beautiful game is back with a difference.

 

Motorists have until midnight to fill up before petrol price increase

Politics

'Private sector must play role in emerging farmers to ensure food security'

Politics

Sanef launches report of COVID impact on newsrooms

Local

Informal dwelling fire kills family of 4 in Kalksteenfontein

2 June 2020 10:19 AM

KZN health officials officially open COVID-19 quarantine site in Clairwood

2 June 2020 10:09 AM

Hundreds of SA journos lost their jobs due to COVID-19 lockdown – report

2 June 2020 9:53 AM

