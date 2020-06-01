The World View - American Protests

Pandemic holidays Greece takes steps towards travel & tourism.
Microsoft’s A.I. journalists human beings are making way.
Redefining Hong Kong American concerns about Chinese power.
The dunkirk evacuation a quiet 80th anniversary of the 2nd world war event.
The pandemic pollution problem as catalogued by French divers.
JK rowling’s new book a fairytale that’s bound to sell gazillions.
Political pressure the political elite who broke their own lockdown rules.
Electing a murderer an unusual election issue today in Suriname.
Pandemic politics did the U.K. PM’s aide broke his own lockdown rules?
Social long distancing the Bolivian orchestra stuck 7,000 miles from home.
The open skies treaty the USA leaves 34 countries in the lurch.
Vacation vexation mega stress as airlines & holiday firms refuse refunds.
Greek holidays amazingly Greece wants to begin a tourism season.
Venezuelan gold the Bank of England has refused to release it.
Terrorist’s Phone the FBI Hacks a mobile when Apple would not help.
Hug from Grandparents the lengths some will go for a family lockdown cuddle.
Corona mental health issues with messages from royals & others.
Football without fans the beautiful game is back with a difference.