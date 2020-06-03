The World View - The Black Lives Matter Protests

Streaming issues? Report here
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - What should investors do with their money now?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
Lockdown regulations case was badly litigated - Pierre de Vos Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos says the judgment has merits of being appealed and overturned. 4 June 2020 10:57 AM
Gauteng recoveries reach 2,169 as SA's death rate nears 800 The Western and Eastern Cape now account for 78% of all cases recorded in South Africa. 3 June 2020 9:58 PM
Court: COVID-19 patients can't be forced to quarantine if they can self-isolate The judgment was handed down on Wednesday after an urgent application by lobby group AfriForum, challenging the validity of regula... 3 June 2020 6:46 PM
What is the constitutionality behind lockdown regulations? Wits University law professor advocate James Grant unpacks government's lockdown regulations and the recent court loses. 4 June 2020 7:50 AM
'If learners are infected - with neglect - we will lay charge against MEC, HOD' Satdu Western Cape secretary Jonavon Rustin says they are not 100% sure all schools will be compliant. 3 June 2020 4:44 PM
Ekurhuleni regional council responds to Masina's tweets on economic policies African National Congress regional secretary TK Nciza social media policy of the party must be followed by all members. 3 June 2020 3:10 PM
Shapeshifter: Springbok-turned-businessman, Bryan Habana Former Springbok Bryan Habana about where he is at this point of his career. 3 June 2020 8:18 PM
Skynamo is positioning its sales solution to help reps work safely in the field Skynamo is a Field Sales management and productivity app used by manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers. 3 June 2020 7:18 PM
How long before everyone has access to financial services Only 54% of South Africans had a bank account in 2004, the goal is to make that 90% by 2030, where are we now. 3 June 2020 7:15 PM
[LISTEN] Preparing your child for a new way of schooling under COVID-19 Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush shares her insights and knowledge. 3 June 2020 2:58 PM
How do I repackage myself for a new career? Business and executive coach Dawn Klatzko shares her insights. 3 June 2020 12:03 PM
Lockdown having negative psychological effects on some South Africans Anxiety, depression and insomnia are only some of the negative effects of lockdown according to an online poll by Ipsos. 2 June 2020 4:16 PM
#ExtraTime with SA tennis star Chanel Simmonds In #ExtraTime, South Africa's top-ranked female tennis player Chanel Simmonds speaks to us about life as a professional, meeting B... 3 June 2020 12:11 PM
Morena and Sirino sign 5-year deals with Sundowns Earlier this year the defending Absa Premiership champions secured the services of coach Pitso Mosimane and captain Hlompho Kekana... 2 June 2020 12:49 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Styrofoam box bouncing from fast moving truck and back goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 4 June 2020 8:47 AM
[WATCH] Nurse finds people who stole her bike but UK police wont arrest them Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 4 June 2020 8:46 AM
[WATCH] Table View Primary School teachers dress as superheroes for Grade 7s Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 3 June 2020 8:46 AM
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
The World View - The Black Lives Matter Protests

The World View - The Black Lives Matter Protests

The Hong Kong offer could the U.K. offer sanctuary to 3 million people?

A New Madeleine McCann suspect 13 years after her disappearance. 

A Storm’s near miss a collective sigh of relief in Mumbai in India.

 



The World View - Spike Lee’s America protests

3 June 2020 8:32 AM

Black lives matter an uncomfortable possible tie-in to a report on Covid-19. 

Blasphemy death row the fate of a couple in Pakistan hangs in the balance. 

 

The World View - American Protests

2 June 2020 8:33 AM

Hong Kong’s vigil there’ll be no salute to the events of Tiananmen square. 

Loosening lockdowns key steps taken in Russia & the UK despite the science.

 

The World View - Unrest In America

1 June 2020 8:40 AM

Pandemic holidays Greece takes steps towards travel & tourism. 

Microsoft’s A.I. journalists human beings are making way. 

 

The World View - American Violence

28 May 2020 8:43 AM

Redefining Hong Kong American concerns about Chinese power. 

The dunkirk evacuation a quiet 80th anniversary of the 2nd world war event.

 

The World View - Covid-19 Denmark opens its border to quarantine couples

27 May 2020 8:37 AM

The pandemic pollution problem as catalogued by French divers. 

JK rowling’s new book a fairytale that’s bound to sell gazillions.

 

The World View - Easing Covid-19 rules in some countries

26 May 2020 8:40 AM

Political pressure the political elite who broke their own lockdown rules. 

Electing a murderer an unusual election issue today in Suriname.

 

The World View - Hong Kong Protests

25 May 2020 8:53 AM

Pandemic politics did the U.K. PM’s aide broke his own lockdown rules?

Social long distancing the Bolivian orchestra stuck 7,000 miles from home.

 

The World View - Cyclone Devastation the human cost in India & Bangladesh

22 May 2020 8:42 AM

The open skies treaty the USA leaves 34 countries in the lurch.

Vacation vexation mega stress as airlines & holiday firms refuse refunds.

 

The World View - Cyclone Amphan a storm has hit India & Bangladesh

21 May 2020 8:46 AM

Greek holidays amazingly Greece wants to begin a tourism season. 

Venezuelan gold the Bank of England has refused to release it.

 

What is the constitutionality behind lockdown regulations?

Politics

Politics

Court: COVID-19 patients can't be forced to quarantine if they can self-isolate

Local

Local

Gauteng recoveries reach 2,169 as SA's death rate nears 800

World Local

World Local

Child Protection Week: Public urged to stop cycle of abuse & exploitation

4 June 2020 10:25 AM

4 June 2020 10:25 AM

EWN says goodbye to comments section

4 June 2020 10:08 AM

Acsa needs over R11 billion to survive – Mbalula

4 June 2020 8:59 AM

4 June 2020 8:59 AM

