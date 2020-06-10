The World View - Chicago Violence

India’s pandemic problem lockdown versus economic necessity.
The Swedish tourism Oasis it’s become a Mecca for European travellers.
Brazil’s buried data they have pulled the plug on coronavirus data.
Wear a mask new advice from the World Health Organisation.
The Madeleine murder case a few details on the new German suspect.
A Russian Oil leak environmental concerns in Siberia.
The Insomniac pandemic Covid 19 is costing us 40 winks.
The Hong Kong offer could the U.K. offer sanctuary to 3 million people?
A New Madeleine McCann suspect 13 years after her disappearance.
A Storm’s near miss a collective sigh of relief in Mumbai in India.
Black lives matter an uncomfortable possible tie-in to a report on Covid-19.
Blasphemy death row the fate of a couple in Pakistan hangs in the balance.
Hong Kong’s vigil there’ll be no salute to the events of Tiananmen square.
Loosening lockdowns key steps taken in Russia & the UK despite the science.
Pandemic holidays Greece takes steps towards travel & tourism.
Microsoft’s A.I. journalists human beings are making way.
Redefining Hong Kong American concerns about Chinese power.
The dunkirk evacuation a quiet 80th anniversary of the 2nd world war event.
The pandemic pollution problem as catalogued by French divers.
JK rowling’s new book a fairytale that’s bound to sell gazillions.