The World View - A Norwegian White Supremacist

Streaming issues? Report here
Eusebius McKaiser 702 Gradient Eusebius McKaiser 702 Gradient
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:20
How do Stokvels help during lockdown?
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Tshepo Moloi - Founder and CEO at Stokfella
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UIF responds to bargaining council claims about special COVID-19 payout delays On Wednesday, Road Passenger Bargaining Council general secretary Gary Wilson said there are 22 companies that had yet to be paid. 11 June 2020 6:04 PM
Milestone as South Africa's COVID-19 tests surpass 1-million The cumulative number of confirmed cases is 58,568 and the total number of recoveries to date is 33,252. 11 June 2020 5:37 PM
Retailers can face legal action if neglectful in the use of hand sanitisers Bonginkosi Ntuli of SHA Specialist Underwriters explains what the court will need as proof. 11 June 2020 5:01 PM
View all Local
Constitutional Court declares Electoral Act unconstitutional Independent candidates can now contest national and provincial elections without belonging to a political party. 11 June 2020 10:59 AM
High Court decision on Tshwane suspended until SCA deals with matter - Maile Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC reflects on municipal debt and what is happening in the City of Tshwane. 11 June 2020 8:14 AM
DA to go ahead in electing Tshwane mayor in virtual meeting on Friday The party's Gauteng chairperson Mike Moriarty says if councillors don't attend the meeting they would be in contempt of court. 11 June 2020 7:19 AM
View all Politics
Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market What is the concept of "market timing" and how can it help investors? 11 June 2020 7:52 PM
'Uber for trucks' business Droppa pivots, registers growth during lockdown Droppa is a truck for hire service, allowing customers to request a truck for any moving needs in all major cities across South Af... 11 June 2020 7:32 PM
The wonders and dangers of social media, and how brands are using it Social media can be used for a lot of good causes - but it tends to fuel passions. 11 June 2020 7:09 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] What makes a great customer service agent? Azania Mosaka speaks to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 11 June 2020 3:30 PM
SA’s Future Professionals: How to nurture the next wave of change-makers Do your part to help future professionals realise their full potential. Donate to the PPS Foundation, today! 11 June 2020 11:33 AM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
View all Lifestyle
Tshabalala reflects on ‘perfect’ goal as SA reminisces over 2010 World Cup 11 June 2010 is a date many South Africans will never forget as it marked the start of the Fifa World Cup. The only one to date to... 11 June 2020 7:44 AM
Van Rooyen keeping a 'keen eye' on Australasian rugby return New Zealand’s Super Rugby Aotearoa starts this weekend while Australia will begin their domestic Super Rugby competition on 3 July... 10 June 2020 5:23 PM
#ExtraTime SA golf is more accessible than ever In #ExtraTime this week we shine the spotlight on golf and speak to Sunshine Tour Commissioner, Selwyn Nathan about how the sport... 9 June 2020 11:28 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Mother's reaction to her daughter's acceptance to law school goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 12 June 2020 8:14 AM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
[WATCH] Woman ranting about kids not having licence for toy cars is baffling Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 11 June 2020 8:44 AM
View all Entertainment
Milestone as South Africa's COVID-19 tests surpass 1-million The cumulative number of confirmed cases is 58,568 and the total number of recoveries to date is 33,252. 11 June 2020 5:37 PM
Musa Manzi: The Wits researcher saving lives in the depths of SA’s mines Wits Originator, Musa Manzi has unearthed the seismic impact of mining and, discovered what lies beneath the earth. 10 June 2020 4:14 PM
No international repatriation flight has been denied landing rights - Dirco Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela says permission for 12 June has been granted for KLM Dutch airline. 9 June 2020 3:56 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The World View With Adam Gilchrist
arrow_forward
The World View - A Norwegian White Supremacist

The World View - A Norwegian White Supremacist

12 June 2020 8:48 AM

Statue stories monuments are targeted in both the US & U.K.

Safe social distancing does the 2 metre rule actually make sense?

 


More episodes from The World View With Adam Gilchrist

The World View - The UN Tourism Report

11 June 2020 8:32 AM

Solving a Swedish murder mystery the killing of Prime Minister Olof Palme. 

Survival on an Australian mountain a lucky escape for a boy with autism.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Chicago Violence

10 June 2020 8:42 AM

Toppling slavery statues in both the US & UK. 

The Russian oil spill the scale of the disaster in Siberia becomes clearer.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - American Police Reforms

9 June 2020 8:34 AM

India’s pandemic problem lockdown versus economic necessity. 

The Swedish tourism Oasis it’s become a Mecca for European travellers.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Global Anti Racism Protests

8 June 2020 8:33 AM

Brazil’s buried data they have pulled the plug on coronavirus data. 

Wear a mask new advice from the World Health Organisation. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Coronavirus Comparisons

5 June 2020 8:53 AM

The Madeleine murder case a few details on the new German suspect.

A Russian Oil leak environmental concerns in Siberia.

The Insomniac pandemic Covid 19 is costing us 40 winks.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The Black Lives Matter Protests

4 June 2020 10:14 AM

The Hong Kong offer could the U.K. offer sanctuary to 3 million people?

A New Madeleine McCann suspect 13 years after her disappearance. 

A Storm’s near miss a collective sigh of relief in Mumbai in India.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Spike Lee’s America protests

3 June 2020 8:32 AM

Black lives matter an uncomfortable possible tie-in to a report on Covid-19. 

Blasphemy death row the fate of a couple in Pakistan hangs in the balance. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - American Protests

2 June 2020 8:33 AM

Hong Kong’s vigil there’ll be no salute to the events of Tiananmen square. 

Loosening lockdowns key steps taken in Russia & the UK despite the science.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Unrest In America

1 June 2020 8:40 AM

Pandemic holidays Greece takes steps towards travel & tourism. 

Microsoft’s A.I. journalists human beings are making way. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa sends Secrecy Bill to Parliament over concerns of constitutionality

Politics

By all counts a million COVID-19 tests done is not small thing - Zweli Mkhize

Politics

702 announces lineup changes

Local

EWN Highlights

'We ask for forgiveness': Renewed calls for an end to GBV

12 June 2020 9:17 AM

WCED: Grade 12s need to be at school every day to prepare for exams

12 June 2020 7:36 AM

CoCT officials grilled in Parly over SAPS destroying shacks in Hangberg

12 June 2020 7:18 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA