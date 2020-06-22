The World View - A Terrorist Killing Spree

Streaming issues? Report here
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 18:39
SKYPE: Business leaders on how Covid has changed SA.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bonang Mohale - Chair at Bidvest
Today at 19:08
How the regulations roller coaster has affected this non alcoholic drinks business.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Johannes Le Roux - Director and Founder at The Duchess
Today at 19:19
Business Book review: Augustine Sedgewick's 'Coffeeland'
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marcia Klein - Editor at Business Times
Today at 19:33
SKYPE: Make Money Mondays - Zakes Bantwini is hoing to Harvard Business School and other money matters PLAY CLIP: ARY3 - Wasting my time, by Zakes Bantwini
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Zakes Bantwini - SKYPE: Zakes Bantwini
Latest Local
[VIDEOS] Commuters stranded as taxi strike continues Taxi commuters on Monday were left stranded as Santaco embarked on a shutdown. 22 June 2020 9:08 AM
[UPDATE] Gauteng recoveries reach 4,673 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday that the total number of tests conducted so far is 1.328,060. 21 June 2020 10:25 PM
Another young woman murdered - suspect arrested after body of teen found in CT The body of a 17-year-old girl was discovered in Philippi in the Western Cape on Saturday. 21 June 2020 4:31 PM
UNHCR says 79.5m people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's 1% of humanity Africa accounts for 18m of the displaced. The Gauteng High Court has now ordered govt to include asylum seekers in Covid-19 grant. 20 June 2020 10:28 AM
'It's not ideal to leave asylum-seekers behind in our COVID-19 response' Scalabrini Centre legal adviser Sally Ganda says document holders will still be subject to all eligibility criteria. 19 June 2020 4:54 PM
Transport Department to use SARS to disperse taxi industry relief funds Transport spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine and Armsta's Motlanalo Tsebe reflect on the new fund that has been announced. 19 June 2020 1:06 PM
NPA: All VBS accused have now paid their bail They appeared in the Palm Ridge Regional Court on Thursday where they all maintained their innocence. 19 June 2020 6:38 PM
No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don’t have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary? 18 June 2020 7:58 PM
Meet Magda Wierzycka, CEO, The Apprentice South Africa Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia, will join the show as the CEO, a role previously held by Tokyo Sexwale in the first SA series. 18 June 2020 7:34 PM
Boity Thulo 'still feeling the same yearning I had when I started' The rapper and reality TV star touches on using her platform to speak out against gender-based violence. 19 June 2020 3:25 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
'It’s very disappointing': Booth on clubs selling PSL status Bidvest Wits confirmed on Wednesday night that they had sold their credentials to National First Division side Tshakhuma Tsha Madz... 18 June 2020 8:26 PM
Aerios takes SA Rugby to court Aerios believes the South African Rugby Union acted “unlawfully in trying to rid itself of Aerios for self-gain”. 18 June 2020 12:57 PM
Pivotal weeks ahead for CSA as Moroe investigation nears end Moroe was suspended in December 2019 pending the outcome of an independent forensic investigation into management practices at CSA... 17 June 2020 10:29 AM
SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply An Oxford trial found the anti-inflammatory drug causes significant reduction in deaths of critically ill Covid-19 patients. 21 June 2020 1:22 PM
Podcasts

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
arrow_forward
The World View - A Terrorist Killing Spree

The World View - A Terrorist Killing Spree

22 June 2020 8:35 AM

The Donald Trump rally mixed views on the low turnout in Oklahoma.

A German statue controversy over a new monument that’s just gone up.

 


More episodes from The World View with Adam Gilchrist

The World View - The Donald Trump Book

19 June 2020 8:37 AM

Statues, Signs & Songs the black lives matter campaign takes a twist in the UK.

Farewell to the forces sweetheart the death of Dame Vera Lynn.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World - India’s clash with China

18 June 2020 8:32 AM

China’s backwards step problems from a 2nd wave of Covid 19.

Racial stereotyping some commercial brands are finally ripe for change.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A Coronavirus Breakthrough

17 June 2020 8:31 AM

 India & China lash violence between soldiers from both nations. 

The Premier league’s return back tonight after a 3 month hiatus.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - An American Spy In Moscow

16 June 2020 8:40 AM

A rescued Chinese billionaire held hostage in his own mansion. 

The Coronavirus vaccine race it seems countries are in a bidding war.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A Death In Atlanta

15 June 2020 8:45 AM

Protests & counter protests with extraordinary scenes in London. 

The accidental invasion Polish troops ended up in the Czech Republic.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A Norwegian White Supremacist

12 June 2020 8:48 AM

Statue stories monuments are targeted in both the US & U.K.

Safe social distancing does the 2 metre rule actually make sense?

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The UN Tourism Report

11 June 2020 8:32 AM

Solving a Swedish murder mystery the killing of Prime Minister Olof Palme. 

Survival on an Australian mountain a lucky escape for a boy with autism.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Chicago Violence

10 June 2020 8:42 AM

Toppling slavery statues in both the US & UK. 

The Russian oil spill the scale of the disaster in Siberia becomes clearer.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - American Police Reforms

9 June 2020 8:34 AM

India’s pandemic problem lockdown versus economic necessity. 

The Swedish tourism Oasis it’s become a Mecca for European travellers.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Roads blocked due to taxi strike, state and industry at loggerheads

Politics

[VIDEOS] Commuters stranded as taxi strike continues

Local

SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply

Local World

EWN Highlights

Tattoo parlours could've opened weeks ago, says artist after guidelines gazetted

22 June 2020 9:26 AM

Ramaphosa: SA not alone in dealing with job losses due to COVID-19

22 June 2020 8:40 AM

Mboweni's budget expected to shed light on govt's plan for COVID-19 hit economy

22 June 2020 8:26 AM

