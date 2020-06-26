The World View - Europe’s Coronavirus Warning

Streaming issues? Report here
702 logo Gradients 702 logo Gradients
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
View all Local
Mogoeng Mogoeng slams ‘fearmongering’ amid COVID-19 pandemic Speaking on an international platform to ‘The Jerusalem Post’ during a webinar this week, Mogoeng questioned how scientists could... 26 June 2020 12:21 PM
'Zille's tweets are a personal affront to myself as an individual' Gauteng leader for the DA John Moodey says Helen Zille's apartheid-related tweets have done tremendous harm to the party. 25 June 2020 4:21 PM
Malema: I’m not close with anyone who benefited from VBS Malema was fielding questions from journalists around the party's alleged role in the looting of the institution on Thursday. 25 June 2020 2:02 PM
View all Politics
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
Musical trio Encore release new single with Amanda Black Band members Kabelo Thomane and Keabetswe Kototsi joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged. 26 June 2020 4:22 PM
[LISTEN] Meet talented saxophonist Sisonke Xonti Xonti is Standard Bank Young Artist Award recipient for 2020. He says he never thought he would take up music professionally. 26 June 2020 3:53 PM
[LISTEN] How you can enjoy the Standard Bank Jazz Festival from your couch Festival curator Alan Webster says this year's line up features many young artists from across South Africa. 26 June 2020 12:32 PM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries surpass 7,000 The total number of recoveries in South Africa so far is 64,111 with 1.493,104 tests conducted. 26 June 2020 10:51 PM
Why are migrants being excluded from SA’s response to Covid-19? African migrants are facing Covid-19 without government support. 22 June 2020 7:53 PM
SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply An Oxford trial found the anti-inflammatory drug causes significant reduction in deaths of critically ill Covid-19 patients. 21 June 2020 1:22 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The World View With Adam Gilchrist
arrow_forward
The World View - Europe’s Coronavirus Warning

The World View - Europe’s Coronavirus Warning

26 June 2020 8:44 AM

Lightning strikes in India more than 100 people have been killed.
 
Moon life scientists suggest the possibility of life on a moon of Jupiter.
 
The lockdown sales boost some items have been selling fast. 

 


More episodes from The World View With Adam Gilchrist

The World View - America’s Virus Woes

25 June 2020 8:33 AM

Russia’s military parade despite fears of spreading the coronavirus. 

Guinness for the garden Ireland is finding a good use for bad beer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Loosening the lockdown in U.K

24 June 2020 8:39 AM

 Baby Covid-19 concern in Mexico over triplets, infected with the Covid-19). 
 
Indian anger with Pakistan they’re busy expelling diplomats.  

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Coronavirus Spikes

23 June 2020 8:33 AM

A hot ahrctic it looks like record summer temperatures in Siberia.

The Teddy Roosevelt statue a New York museum plans to remove it.

Stonehenge two a 2nd ancient circle has been found in England.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A Terrorist Killing Spree

22 June 2020 8:35 AM

The Donald Trump rally mixed views on the low turnout in Oklahoma.

A German statue controversy over a new monument that’s just gone up.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The Donald Trump Book

19 June 2020 8:37 AM

Statues, Signs & Songs the black lives matter campaign takes a twist in the UK.

Farewell to the forces sweetheart the death of Dame Vera Lynn.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World - India’s clash with China

18 June 2020 8:32 AM

China’s backwards step problems from a 2nd wave of Covid 19.

Racial stereotyping some commercial brands are finally ripe for change.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A Coronavirus Breakthrough

17 June 2020 8:31 AM

 India & China lash violence between soldiers from both nations. 

The Premier league’s return back tonight after a 3 month hiatus.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - An American Spy In Moscow

16 June 2020 8:40 AM

A rescued Chinese billionaire held hostage in his own mansion. 

The Coronavirus vaccine race it seems countries are in a bidding war.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A Death In Atlanta

15 June 2020 8:45 AM

Protests & counter protests with extraordinary scenes in London. 

The accidental invasion Polish troops ended up in the Czech Republic.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

702 celebrates 40 years

Local

UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries surpass 7,000

World Local

Can you sue your spouse if you contract COVID-19 as a result of their affair?

Local

EWN Highlights

Some lessons learned as world approaches 10 million coronavirus cases

26 June 2020 8:01 PM

Zulu: Names of GBV victims read like casualty list of a war zone

26 June 2020 7:44 PM

Fraudsters get away with over R10 million from UIF

26 June 2020 7:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA