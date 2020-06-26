The World View - Europe’s Coronavirus Warning

Lightning strikes in India more than 100 people have been killed.
Moon life scientists suggest the possibility of life on a moon of Jupiter.
The lockdown sales boost some items have been selling fast.
Russia’s military parade despite fears of spreading the coronavirus.
Guinness for the garden Ireland is finding a good use for bad beer.
Baby Covid-19 concern in Mexico over triplets, infected with the Covid-19).
Indian anger with Pakistan they’re busy expelling diplomats.
A hot ahrctic it looks like record summer temperatures in Siberia.
The Teddy Roosevelt statue a New York museum plans to remove it.
Stonehenge two a 2nd ancient circle has been found in England.
The Donald Trump rally mixed views on the low turnout in Oklahoma.
A German statue controversy over a new monument that’s just gone up.
Statues, Signs & Songs the black lives matter campaign takes a twist in the UK.
Farewell to the forces sweetheart the death of Dame Vera Lynn.
China’s backwards step problems from a 2nd wave of Covid 19.
Racial stereotyping some commercial brands are finally ripe for change.
India & China lash violence between soldiers from both nations.
The Premier league’s return back tonight after a 3 month hiatus.
A rescued Chinese billionaire held hostage in his own mansion.
The Coronavirus vaccine race it seems countries are in a bidding war.
Protests & counter protests with extraordinary scenes in London.
The accidental invasion Polish troops ended up in the Czech Republic.