The World View - Islamic State Children

Troops at risk Russia is accused of offering soldier bounties in Afghanistan.
The rolling Trumps the rolling stones threaten to sue the American President.
Lightning strikes in India more than 100 people have been killed.
Moon life scientists suggest the possibility of life on a moon of Jupiter.
The lockdown sales boost some items have been selling fast.
Russia’s military parade despite fears of spreading the coronavirus.
Guinness for the garden Ireland is finding a good use for bad beer.
Baby Covid-19 concern in Mexico over triplets, infected with the Covid-19).
Indian anger with Pakistan they’re busy expelling diplomats.
A hot ahrctic it looks like record summer temperatures in Siberia.
The Teddy Roosevelt statue a New York museum plans to remove it.
Stonehenge two a 2nd ancient circle has been found in England.
The Donald Trump rally mixed views on the low turnout in Oklahoma.
A German statue controversy over a new monument that’s just gone up.
Statues, Signs & Songs the black lives matter campaign takes a twist in the UK.
Farewell to the forces sweetheart the death of Dame Vera Lynn.
China’s backwards step problems from a 2nd wave of Covid 19.
Racial stereotyping some commercial brands are finally ripe for change.
India & China lash violence between soldiers from both nations.
The Premier league’s return back tonight after a 3 month hiatus.