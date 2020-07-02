The World View - A Record Drugs Bust

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:20
[Active Citizenry] Building a home for a desolate family
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Advocate Tiny Seboko
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:08
Author and journalist Mandy Wiener will return to the Primedia Broadcast team to host the Midday Report.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mandy Wiener - Journalist and Author of 'Ministry of Crime' at ...
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus : Onion Peeler lessons for SME
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Latest Local
COCT suspends 4 law enforcement officers over forceful eviction of naked man The video shows law enforcement officials evict a naked man from his Empolweni home in Khayelitsha. 2 July 2020 9:09 AM
UPDATE: 8,124 new infections as SA COVID-19 recoveries reach 76,025 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that the total number of tests conducted to date is 1.666,939. 1 July 2020 9:55 PM
Cigarette sales ban not forever - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa in a virtual imbizo called on all South Africans to join in the fight against COVID-19, with infection l... 1 July 2020 7:08 PM
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa answers your COVID-19 questions The Presidency says that it will be a public platform to address all the questions on issues and challenges currently facing socie... 1 July 2020 6:01 PM
Metrorail gradually phases in limited services on Wednesday Metrorail said the trial trips would stress-test operational plans which need to comply with COVID-19 regulations. 1 July 2020 10:34 AM
View all Politics
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland CEO says Stuart Forrest says Ireland is where the animation industry is booming and they have been doing a lot of work there. 1 July 2020 10:23 PM
ZOOM: Market Commentary Chris Steward, portfolio manager at Ninety One, says the PMI number in particular is looking a little better. 1 July 2020 9:18 PM
Real Foods' Kauai is not chicken about expansion Real Foods CEO Dean Kowarski says they have seen a lot of opportunities since the relaxation of regulations. 1 July 2020 8:42 PM
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers. 30 June 2020 8:03 PM
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We’ve decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we’re bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL! 30 June 2020 7:25 PM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
The World View With Adam Gilchrist
The World View - A Record Drugs Bust

The World View - A Record Drugs Bust

2 July 2020 8:51 AM

A farewell to Covid a strange party atmosphere in the Czech Republic.
 
The Queen’s charm offensive HM has been chatting to world leaders. 

 


More episodes from The World View With Adam Gilchrist

The World View - Belgian Atonement

1 July 2020 8:49 AM

America’s coronavirus Increase the pandemic is getting worse in the US.

Hong Kong’s security law the new crackdown has been rubber stamped.
 
A green light for electric scooters the U.K. okays their use on the roads. 

 

The World View - Islamic State Children

30 June 2020 8:35 AM

EU travel links 14 countries are being deemed safe travel partners.
 
French political corruption it means a jail term for a former French PM.
 
An Idle ex Prime Minister the lazy confessions of Tony Blair. 

 

The World View - A Coronavirus Milestone

29 June 2020 8:43 AM

Troops at risk Russia is accused of offering soldier bounties in Afghanistan.

The rolling Trumps the rolling stones threaten to sue the American President. 

 

The World View - Europe’s Coronavirus Warning

26 June 2020 8:44 AM

Lightning strikes in India more than 100 people have been killed.
 
Moon life scientists suggest the possibility of life on a moon of Jupiter.
 
The lockdown sales boost some items have been selling fast. 

 

The World View - America’s Virus Woes

25 June 2020 8:33 AM

Russia’s military parade despite fears of spreading the coronavirus. 

Guinness for the garden Ireland is finding a good use for bad beer.

The World View - Loosening the lockdown in U.K

24 June 2020 8:39 AM

 Baby Covid-19 concern in Mexico over triplets, infected with the Covid-19). 
 
Indian anger with Pakistan they’re busy expelling diplomats.  

 

The World View - Coronavirus Spikes

23 June 2020 8:33 AM

A hot ahrctic it looks like record summer temperatures in Siberia.

The Teddy Roosevelt statue a New York museum plans to remove it.

Stonehenge two a 2nd ancient circle has been found in England.

 

The World View - A Terrorist Killing Spree

22 June 2020 8:35 AM

The Donald Trump rally mixed views on the low turnout in Oklahoma.

A German statue controversy over a new monument that’s just gone up.

 

The World View - The Donald Trump Book

19 June 2020 8:37 AM

Statues, Signs & Songs the black lives matter campaign takes a twist in the UK.

Farewell to the forces sweetheart the death of Dame Vera Lynn.

 

Mass participation in municipal affairs is needed - Kimi Makwetu

Politics

UKZN can now give COVID-19 results in six hours thanks to an advanced instrument

Local

Cigarette sales ban not forever - Ramaphosa

Local

Numsa threatens to take govt to court over taxi industry loading rules

2 July 2020 9:45 AM

AfDB appoints 3 eminent persons to review allegations against Adesina

2 July 2020 9:12 AM

Innocent until proven guilty - ANC NEC on Limpopo officials implicated in VBS

2 July 2020 8:28 AM

