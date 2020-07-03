The World View - A Sex Scandal Arrest

Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
Latest Local
Will the Gauteng govt decide to restrict sale, consumption of alcohol? Premier David Makhura announced on Thursday that Gauteng has been hit by the COVID-19 storm. 3 July 2020 8:41 AM
UPDATE: 12,957 recoveries for Gauteng as SA records 8,728 new infections Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that the number of national recoveries so far is 81,999. 2 July 2020 11:13 PM
Mass participation in municipal affairs is needed - Kimi Makwetu The auditor-general says people need to act in curbing irregular expenditure shown in municipal audits. 2 July 2020 7:58 AM
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa answers your COVID-19 questions The Presidency says that it will be a public platform to address all the questions on issues and challenges currently facing socie... 1 July 2020 6:01 PM
Metrorail gradually phases in limited services on Wednesday Metrorail said the trial trips would stress-test operational plans which need to comply with COVID-19 regulations. 1 July 2020 10:34 AM
Small Business Focus: Onion peeler lessons for SMEs Pavlo Phitidis tells more about a strategy that he has been using for years and how to apply this in a business. 2 July 2020 9:42 PM
Personal Finance Feature - Equity fund vs index investing Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram says active fund managers in South Africa have had a terrible time. 2 July 2020 8:43 PM
Meat importers say FairPlay's dumping concerns is just a COVID-19 blame game Association of Meat Importers and Exporters CEO Paul Matthew says there are mechanisms to deal with a possibility of dumping 2 July 2020 8:05 PM
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don't pay if you don't drive Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers. 30 June 2020 8:03 PM
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We've decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we're bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL! 30 June 2020 7:25 PM
Western Province agrees to Newlands proposal The loan agreement approved on Tuesday, will enable the WPRFU to pay off its debt to Remgro and Investec Bank. Guarantees have alr... 1 July 2020 4:37 PM
Mahlatse 'Chiliboy' Ralepelle handed 8-year doping ban The 33-year-old tested positive for the banned anabolic agent, Zeranol, during an out-of-competition test on the 17th January 2019... 1 July 2020 9:58 AM
CSA announces revised date for 3T Cricket Solidarity Cup match The match details remain the same with SuperSport Park as the hosting venue and the starting time being 11 am (SAST). 1 July 2020 9:13 AM
CSA announces revised date for 3T Cricket Solidarity Cup match The match details remain the same with SuperSport Park as the hosting venue and the starting time being 11 am (SAST). 1 July 2020 9:13 AM
Podcasts

The World View with Adam Gilchrist
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
The World View - A Sex Scandal Arrest

The World View - A Sex Scandal Arrest

3 July 2020 8:29 AM

Russia’s big vote it could mean 16 more years for president Putin.

The lockdown lifts England gets ready to go to the pub. 

 


The World View - A Record Drugs Bust

2 July 2020 8:51 AM

A farewell to Covid a strange party atmosphere in the Czech Republic.
 
The Queen’s charm offensive HM has been chatting to world leaders. 

 

The World View - Belgian Atonement

1 July 2020 8:49 AM

America’s coronavirus Increase the pandemic is getting worse in the US.

Hong Kong’s security law the new crackdown has been rubber stamped.
 
A green light for electric scooters the U.K. okays their use on the roads. 

 

The World View - Islamic State Children

30 June 2020 8:35 AM

EU travel links 14 countries are being deemed safe travel partners.
 
French political corruption it means a jail term for a former French PM.
 
An Idle ex Prime Minister the lazy confessions of Tony Blair. 

 

The World View - A Coronavirus Milestone

29 June 2020 8:43 AM

Troops at risk Russia is accused of offering soldier bounties in Afghanistan.

The rolling Trumps the rolling stones threaten to sue the American President. 

 

The World View - Europe’s Coronavirus Warning

26 June 2020 8:44 AM

Lightning strikes in India more than 100 people have been killed.
 
Moon life scientists suggest the possibility of life on a moon of Jupiter.
 
The lockdown sales boost some items have been selling fast. 

 

The World View - America’s Virus Woes

25 June 2020 8:33 AM

Russia’s military parade despite fears of spreading the coronavirus. 

Guinness for the garden Ireland is finding a good use for bad beer.

The World View - Loosening the lockdown in U.K

24 June 2020 8:39 AM

 Baby Covid-19 concern in Mexico over triplets, infected with the Covid-19). 
 
Indian anger with Pakistan they’re busy expelling diplomats.  

 

The World View - Coronavirus Spikes

23 June 2020 8:33 AM

A hot ahrctic it looks like record summer temperatures in Siberia.

The Teddy Roosevelt statue a New York museum plans to remove it.

Stonehenge two a 2nd ancient circle has been found in England.

 

The World View - A Terrorist Killing Spree

22 June 2020 8:35 AM

The Donald Trump rally mixed views on the low turnout in Oklahoma.

A German statue controversy over a new monument that’s just gone up.

 

State capture inquiry: Montana accuses Zondo of unfairness

Local

Local

Will the Gauteng govt decide to restrict sale, consumption of alcohol?

Local

Local

UPDATE: 12,957 recoveries for Gauteng as SA records 8,728 new infections

World Local

World Local

EWN Highlights

Plato claims Bulelani Qholani undressed himself to block being evicted

3 July 2020 10:44 AM

Treasury: 'No further action' to bailout SAA

3 July 2020 10:20 AM

SACP: ANC risks alienating its constituency if it reinstates VBS accused

3 July 2020 9:50 AM

