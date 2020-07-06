The World View - A Record Increase In Covid Cases

Russia’s big vote it could mean 16 more years for president Putin.
The lockdown lifts England gets ready to go to the pub.
A farewell to Covid a strange party atmosphere in the Czech Republic.
The Queen’s charm offensive HM has been chatting to world leaders.
America’s coronavirus Increase the pandemic is getting worse in the US.
Hong Kong’s security law the new crackdown has been rubber stamped.
A green light for electric scooters the U.K. okays their use on the roads.
EU travel links 14 countries are being deemed safe travel partners.
French political corruption it means a jail term for a former French PM.
An Idle ex Prime Minister the lazy confessions of Tony Blair.
Troops at risk Russia is accused of offering soldier bounties in Afghanistan.
The rolling Trumps the rolling stones threaten to sue the American President.
Lightning strikes in India more than 100 people have been killed.
Moon life scientists suggest the possibility of life on a moon of Jupiter.
The lockdown sales boost some items have been selling fast.
Russia’s military parade despite fears of spreading the coronavirus.
Guinness for the garden Ireland is finding a good use for bad beer.
Baby Covid-19 concern in Mexico over triplets, infected with the Covid-19).
Indian anger with Pakistan they’re busy expelling diplomats.
A hot ahrctic it looks like record summer temperatures in Siberia.
The Teddy Roosevelt statue a New York museum plans to remove it.
Stonehenge two a 2nd ancient circle has been found in England.