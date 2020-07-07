The World View - The EU Versus The USA

Holocaust thanks a survivor tracks down the US soldier who saved her.
Destination Barbados where working from home means working on the beach.
The return of upbeat music as shown in the pop charts.
Riots In Belgrade some Serbians have reacted badly to a possible lockdown.
The return of Cricket albeit briefly in a soggy Southampton.
China’s new diseases an outbreak of 2 scary infections has been reported.
Hollywood in the high court Johnny Depp’s begun his libel case in London.
A name change a town in England is trying to sound more attractive.
Handcuffs & photos the plot thickens for troubled socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.
President West Kanye says he wants to be in the White House by January.
Russia’s big vote it could mean 16 more years for president Putin.
The lockdown lifts England gets ready to go to the pub.
A farewell to Covid a strange party atmosphere in the Czech Republic.
The Queen’s charm offensive HM has been chatting to world leaders.
America’s coronavirus Increase the pandemic is getting worse in the US.
Hong Kong’s security law the new crackdown has been rubber stamped.
A green light for electric scooters the U.K. okays their use on the roads.
EU travel links 14 countries are being deemed safe travel partners.
French political corruption it means a jail term for a former French PM.
An Idle ex Prime Minister the lazy confessions of Tony Blair.
Troops at risk Russia is accused of offering soldier bounties in Afghanistan.
The rolling Trumps the rolling stones threaten to sue the American President.