The World View - The EU Versus The USA

702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 14:00
Up Next: 702 Music with Nonn Botha
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 14:00
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Three senior Gauteng education department officials die of COVID-19 Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi shared an update on the impact of the outbreak on his department on Friday. 10 July 2020 5:22 PM
'Stay safe' warns AKA as he reveals he has coronavirus The rapper urged South Africans to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to wear their masks. 10 July 2020 3:46 PM
[LISTEN] How a new dictionary on stereotypes is dismantling prejudiced thinking Social innovator Mbali N has created a tool designed to help people unlearn prejudiced thinking by unpacking harmful stereotypes. 10 July 2020 12:04 PM
'EC scooters were procured to allow transportation of meds by health workers' Provincial health department head Dr Thobile Mbengashe is adamant that these scooters were never meant to be ambulances. 10 July 2020 12:07 PM
EC tender was for 100 clinics, not ambulances - Fabkomp director The company that got the R10 million tender's Brian Harmse sheds light on the controversial project. 10 July 2020 7:34 AM
For anyone to write me off politically at this moment is ill-advised - Gigaba Clement Manyathela chats with former minister Malusi Gigaba in a new feature called #HangingOutwithClement. 9 July 2020 11:50 AM
Loadshedding to be implemented from Friday - Eskom COO More generating units have broken down, resulting in the utility battling to meet the high demand for electricity. 10 July 2020 11:03 AM
Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world Pavlo Phitidis says focus must be on the customer group you are trying to reach. You've got to get your demographics right. 9 July 2020 8:38 PM
Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver Though leaving corporate to venture into tourism has been a big test of resilience, she is still happy with her decision. 9 July 2020 8:02 PM
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for veteran actress Mary Twala The 80-year-old passed away over the weekend at Park Lane hospital in Johannesburg. 9 July 2020 8:29 AM
#Magazines: 'There are definite losses and gains in the move to digital' Clement Manyathela speaks to experts about the evolution of the magazine industry. 8 July 2020 12:05 PM
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance' The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share. 7 July 2020 6:47 PM
Ashwell Prince: 'The system is broken' Cape Cobras coach and former Proteas vice-captain Ashwell Prince has spoken out about the treatment players of colour are subjecte... 11 July 2020 10:55 AM
South African Cricketers' Association expresses its support for Lungi Ngidi Ngidi received backlash from some social media users for his response to a question about the Black Lives Matter movement. 10 July 2020 1:59 PM
As men we must talk about GBV and call each other out - Siya Kolisi The Springbok captain took some time out to speak to Azania Mosaka about his foundation's work, life under lockdown and more. 9 July 2020 3:04 PM
[LISTEN] Former anti-apartheid activist Tim Jenkin shares his prison-break story The 2020 thriller film 'Escape from Pretoria' is available on DVD and Blu-ray. 10 July 2020 5:51 PM
[WATCH] Mi Casa perform music from their latest album Their fifth album, We Made It, was released last week. 10 July 2020 4:54 PM
[WATCH] 4-year-old sharing her frustrations about COVID-19 lockdown goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 July 2020 8:52 AM
UPDATE: South Africa's recoveries reach 118,232 There were 12,349 new infections. The total number of deaths is 3,860. 10 July 2020 9:13 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
Breaking the silence: How Claudine Storbeck is amplifying the voice of the deaf Professor Storbeck is advocating for universal screenings to detect deafness in newborns before they are discharged from hospital. 6 July 2020 7:00 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country It’s official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind). 7 July 2020 8:09 PM
Lesotho's former first lady granted bail in murder case Maesaiah Thabane has been charged with ordering the killing of former prime minister Thomas Thabane's then-wife Lipolelo Thabane,... 29 June 2020 6:13 PM
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
The World View - The EU Versus The USA

The World View - The EU Versus The USA

7 July 2020 8:33 AM

Chinese pressure Beijing complains about both the US & the U.K.

The London bombings remembered 15 years on from the terror attack. 

 


The World View - Pandemic Hunger

10 July 2020 8:40 AM

Holocaust thanks a survivor tracks down the US soldier who saved her.

Destination Barbados where working from home means working on the beach.

The return of upbeat music as shown in the pop charts. 



 

The World View - Conflicting Covid News

9 July 2020 8:46 AM

Riots In Belgrade some Serbians have reacted badly to a possible lockdown.

The return of Cricket albeit briefly in a soggy Southampton.

 

The World View - A Sick Brazilian President

8 July 2020 8:30 AM

China’s new diseases an outbreak of 2 scary infections has been reported.
 
Hollywood in the high court Johnny Depp’s begun his libel case in London.
 
A name change a town in England is trying to sound more attractive.  

 

The World View - A Record Increase In Covid Cases

6 July 2020 8:38 AM

Handcuffs & photos the plot thickens for troubled socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

President West Kanye says he wants to be in the White House by January. 

 

The World View - A Sex Scandal Arrest

3 July 2020 8:29 AM

Russia’s big vote it could mean 16 more years for president Putin.

The lockdown lifts England gets ready to go to the pub. 

 

The World View - A Record Drugs Bust

2 July 2020 8:51 AM

A farewell to Covid a strange party atmosphere in the Czech Republic.
 
The Queen’s charm offensive HM has been chatting to world leaders. 

 

The World View - Belgian Atonement

1 July 2020 8:49 AM

America’s coronavirus Increase the pandemic is getting worse in the US.

Hong Kong’s security law the new crackdown has been rubber stamped.
 
A green light for electric scooters the U.K. okays their use on the roads. 

 

The World View - Islamic State Children

30 June 2020 8:35 AM

EU travel links 14 countries are being deemed safe travel partners.
 
French political corruption it means a jail term for a former French PM.
 
An Idle ex Prime Minister the lazy confessions of Tony Blair. 

 

The World View - A Coronavirus Milestone

29 June 2020 8:43 AM

Troops at risk Russia is accused of offering soldier bounties in Afghanistan.

The rolling Trumps the rolling stones threaten to sue the American President. 

 

Bill Gates calls for COVID-19 meds to go to people who need them

11 July 2020 12:49 PM

Two dead, eight rescued in Lagos building collapse

11 July 2020 12:40 PM

WHO: Eradication of coronavirus ‘unlikely’

11 July 2020 12:32 PM

