The World View - Conflicting Covid News

Streaming issues? Report here
Mandy Wiener thumb 2020 Mandy Wiener thumb 2020
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:37
Mary Twala's funeral service takes place in Soweto
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:37
Are the Stormers in isolation?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Goliath - Senior Rugby Writer at Cape Times
John Goliath - Sport editor at Iol
Today at 12:40
CoCT's Disaster Risk Management team braced for cold front?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alderman JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Annette Botha - Meteorologist at eNCA
Today at 12:41
City of Johannesburg budget underway
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thetho Mahlakoana- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:45
AmaRharhabe Kingdom Queen Noloyiso Sandile dies of Covid-19
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prince Zolile Burns Ncamashe- Amarhabe Spokesperson
Today at 12:45
Massive cold front makes landfall
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Annette Botha - Meteorologist at eNCA
Today at 12:52
Powerful Clip on #BLM - West Indies great Michael Holding says education is key to stamping out racism.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:55
Tech news: Are we successfully using AI for recruitment or are we a long way away?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:56
Mandela Day secret scarves initiative
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Carolyn Steyn- Founder of the initiative Secret Scarves Mission
Today at 15:20
Internal report recommends SARS withdraw key ‘rogue unit’ reports, must apologise to employees
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Kyle Cowan - Investigative journalist at News24
Today at 16:10
Mining industry struggling with containing Covid 19 spread
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Thuthula Balfour, Head of Health at the Minerals Council South Africa
Today at 16:52
[FEATURE] Financial Wellness Feature
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 17:20
One South Africa Movement calls on South Africans to participate in National #SchoolStayaway tomorrow
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mmusi Maimane
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:08
PLAY CLAP: ARY3 - RMB Founders - 7'50" - Founding directors Paul Harris and Laurie Dippenaar resign from the RMB Holdings board after 32 years.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: The Azania Mosaka Show
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[FRIDAY@1.30PM FACEBOOK LIVE] 702 and Cape Talk presenters chat about new shows 702 and Cape Talk have made some fresh line-up changes and you can submit your questions by tweeting #30minuteswith. 9 July 2020 12:38 PM
'I know people who have passed away because of COVID-19, this is not a joke' Listeners on The Clement Manyathela Show discuss Health MinisterZweli Mkhize's warning about the coronavirus surge. 9 July 2020 12:36 PM
Brace yourselves as Eskom warns of return of load shedding The power utility has urged people to reduce electricity usage as the possibility of power cuts during evening peak is very high. 9 July 2020 11:53 AM
View all Local
For anyone to write me off politically at this moment is ill-advised - Gigaba Clement Manyathela chats with former minister Malusi Gigaba in a new feature called #HangingOutwithClement. 9 July 2020 11:50 AM
'It is critical that South Africa brings its public debt under control' RMB CEO James Formby says if the country doesnt control its debt, it will find itself in an economic quagmire. 9 July 2020 8:07 AM
Truck drivers continue with protest despite union's plea for the strike to end All Truck Drivers Foundation Gauteng secretary Mandla Mngomezulu says the union condemn any violence that is brought by protest. 8 July 2020 1:57 PM
View all Politics
Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career Absa CEO Daniel Mminele says they had to transition very quickly within a very space of time into operating in a new normal. 8 July 2020 8:43 PM
Payment methods ... the good, the bad and the ugly Wendy Knowler says it is expensive to issue or bank a cheque. For example, to deposit a cheque can cost well over R100. 8 July 2020 8:14 PM
For the first time in SA there is a specific law on how banks treat customers Caroline Da Silva of the FSCA says they will look into patterns of complaints to see how to change a bank's behaviour. 8 July 2020 7:42 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
CSA board denies changing terms of reference for Moroe forensic probe Cricket South Africa's board of directors has denied reports that it attempted to change the terms of reference of a forensic inve... 8 July 2020 9:31 PM
Rhulani Mokwena returns to Mamelodi Sundowns The President of Mamelodi Sundowns, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, welcomed Rhulani Mokwena back home to the Mamelodi Sundowns family as the... 8 July 2020 6:37 PM
Hilton Moreeng re-appointed Momentum Proteas head coach Under Hilton Moreeng’s leadership, the women's team has evolved into a competitive unit on the global stage. He led the Proteas to... 8 July 2020 2:17 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
arrow_forward
The World View - Conflicting Covid News

The World View - Conflicting Covid News

9 July 2020 8:46 AM

Riots In Belgrade some Serbians have reacted badly to a possible lockdown.

The return of Cricket albeit briefly in a soggy Southampton.

 


More episodes from The World View with Adam Gilchrist

The World View - A Sick Brazilian President

8 July 2020 8:30 AM

China’s new diseases an outbreak of 2 scary infections has been reported.
 
Hollywood in the high court Johnny Depp’s begun his libel case in London.
 
A name change a town in England is trying to sound more attractive.  

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The EU Versus The USA

7 July 2020 8:33 AM

Chinese pressure Beijing complains about both the US & the U.K.

The London bombings remembered 15 years on from the terror attack. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A Record Increase In Covid Cases

6 July 2020 8:38 AM

Handcuffs & photos the plot thickens for troubled socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

President West Kanye says he wants to be in the White House by January. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A Sex Scandal Arrest

3 July 2020 8:29 AM

Russia’s big vote it could mean 16 more years for president Putin.

The lockdown lifts England gets ready to go to the pub. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A Record Drugs Bust

2 July 2020 8:51 AM

A farewell to Covid a strange party atmosphere in the Czech Republic.
 
The Queen’s charm offensive HM has been chatting to world leaders. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Belgian Atonement

1 July 2020 8:49 AM

America’s coronavirus Increase the pandemic is getting worse in the US.

Hong Kong’s security law the new crackdown has been rubber stamped.
 
A green light for electric scooters the U.K. okays their use on the roads. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Islamic State Children

30 June 2020 8:35 AM

EU travel links 14 countries are being deemed safe travel partners.
 
French political corruption it means a jail term for a former French PM.
 
An Idle ex Prime Minister the lazy confessions of Tony Blair. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A Coronavirus Milestone

29 June 2020 8:43 AM

Troops at risk Russia is accused of offering soldier bounties in Afghanistan.

The rolling Trumps the rolling stones threaten to sue the American President. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Europe’s Coronavirus Warning

26 June 2020 8:44 AM

Lightning strikes in India more than 100 people have been killed.
 
Moon life scientists suggest the possibility of life on a moon of Jupiter.
 
The lockdown sales boost some items have been selling fast. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

For anyone to write me off politically at this moment is ill-advised - Gigaba

Politics

'I know people who have passed away because of COVID-19, this is not a joke'

Local

'It is critical that South Africa brings its public debt under control'

Politics

EWN Highlights

Security guard wounded in Vanderbijlpark cash-in-transit heist

9 July 2020 12:06 PM

Tshegofatso Pule murder trial: Administrative bungle causes further delays

9 July 2020 11:48 AM

Five million begin lockdown in Australian city

9 July 2020 11:46 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA