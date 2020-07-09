The World View - Conflicting Covid News

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:37
Mary Twala's funeral service takes place in Soweto
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:37
Are the Stormers in isolation?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
John Goliath - Senior Rugby Writer at Cape Times
John Goliath - Sport editor at Iol
Today at 12:40
CoCT's Disaster Risk Management team braced for cold front?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Alderman JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Annette Botha - Meteorologist at eNCA
Today at 12:41
City of Johannesburg budget underway
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Thetho Mahlakoana- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:45
AmaRharhabe Kingdom Queen Noloyiso Sandile dies of Covid-19
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Prince Zolile Burns Ncamashe- Amarhabe Spokesperson
Today at 12:45
Massive cold front makes landfall
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Annette Botha - Meteorologist at eNCA
Today at 12:52
Powerful Clip on #BLM - West Indies great Michael Holding says education is key to stamping out racism.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:55
Tech news: Are we successfully using AI for recruitment or are we a long way away?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:56
Mandela Day secret scarves initiative
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Carolyn Steyn- Founder of the initiative Secret Scarves Mission
Today at 15:20
Internal report recommends SARS withdraw key ‘rogue unit’ reports, must apologise to employees
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Kyle Cowan - Investigative journalist at News24
Today at 16:10
Mining industry struggling with containing Covid 19 spread
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Dr Thuthula Balfour, Head of Health at the Minerals Council South Africa
Today at 16:52
[FEATURE] Financial Wellness Feature
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 17:20
One South Africa Movement calls on South Africans to participate in National #SchoolStayaway tomorrow
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Mmusi Maimane
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:08
PLAY CLAP: ARY3 - RMB Founders - 7'50" - Founding directors Paul Harris and Laurie Dippenaar resign from the RMB Holdings board after 32 years.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
