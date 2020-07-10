The World View - Pandemic Hunger

Today at 10:05 Eastern Cape scooter project - a R10m fail The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Siviwe Gwarube

Dr Thobile Mbengashe - Chief Director For Hiv And Aids at National Department Of Health

125 125

Today at 11:05 Reading the Preju-dictionary The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Mbali N - Social Innovator, Creator of the Preju-dictionary,

125 125

Today at 11:35 Exploring the 5 love languages The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Ilze Alberts - Family Psychologist at ...

125 125

Today at 12:10 Girl, 8, missing after falling into canal in Cape Town The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

James Styan

125 125

Today at 12:23 MIXED REACTIONS TO PROTEAS' NGIDI'S COMMENTS ON BLACK LIVES MATTER The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Niren Tolsi - freelance journalist at New Frame

125 125

Today at 12:27 SIU not investigating Solidarity Fund, but rather COVID-19 complaints The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Karam Singh - Head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch

125 125

Today at 12:45 #BlackBotanistsWeek - a celebration of Black people who love plants The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Mizpah Hoffman - MSc graduate in Botany at Stellenbosch University

125 125