The World View - Searching The English Channel

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:33
Kieno in Conversation with Tauriq Keraan, Tyme BankCEO
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:35
ANC launches economic reform paper
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Enoch Godongwana, ANC head of economic transformation
Mike Shingange
Duma Gqubule - Founder at Centre for Economic Development and Transformation
Today at 10:45
My Broadbands Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-Fees should add value...
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:05
Family Matters- How to Heal Prejudice
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Hayden Knibbs - Clinical Psychologist at Pretoria Psychologist
Today at 11:16
Assoc Prof Kosheek Sewchurran, Director of the EMBA programme at the UCT GSB
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kosheek Sewchurran
Today at 11:35
Paying tribute to Zinzi Mandela
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 12:10
health ministry on stats
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Anban Pillay
Today at 12:18
SALBA responds to suspension of alcohol sales
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kurt Moore - CEO at South African Liquor Brand owners Association (SALBA)
Today at 12:23
Zindzi Mandela dies aged 59
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zubeida Jaffer
Today at 12:27
Another cold front coming through? How to keep Capetonians warm this winter
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Imtiaz Sooliman
Imtiaz Sooliman - Founder and Chairman at Gift of the Givers
Today at 12:37
Confusion over leisure accommodation - Tourism regulations uncertainty jeopardizes industry revival
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alderman James Vos
James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town
Alderman James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Assets Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 12:45
Electric vehicles could add to carbon emissions and load shedding: but there’s a solution
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Thinus Booysen - Senior Lecturer in the Dept of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at University of Stellenbosch
Today at 12:52
When and where to will the PSl return?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sizwe Mbete
Today at 18:08
Government shock surprise with a ban of alcohol sales and distribution
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA
Lucky Ntimane - Convenor at National Liquor Traders Council
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Business leaders on how Covid 19 has changed SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Linda Sinclair - CEO at Sorbet Group
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature - ‘Questions Are the Answer: A Breakthrough Approach to Your Most Vexing Problems at Work and in Life Hardcover’, by Hal Gregersen (Author), Ed Catmull (Foreword)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dineo Moeketsi - Presenter at V Entertainment
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Liquor trade council writes to Ramaphosa to ensure sale of liquor continues Concerns have been raised over the impact of booze on trauma admissions since the ban on sales was lifted in June. 12 July 2020 5:13 PM
ANC pays tribute to late stalwart Manthata who died after contracting COVID The former commissioner of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission succumbed to the virus on Friday night at the One Military Hosp... 12 July 2020 4:07 PM
COVID-19: Ramaphosa to address nation; SA among top 10 most-affected countries South Africa is now among the top 10 countries with the most COVID-19 cases. At least 264,184 positive cases were reported in the... 12 July 2020 10:00 AM
'Regulations need to focus on spaces where risk of transmission is high' Wits School of Governance's professor Alex van den Heever unpacks the latest restriction by the President Cyril Ramaphosa. 13 July 2020 9:00 AM
Ramaphosa reinstates ban on alcohol, COVID-19 death toll surpasses 4,000 President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday he was concerned that South Africans were downplaying the seriousness of the pandemic. 12 July 2020 10:30 PM
(WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm Ramaphosa addresses the nation this evening on developments in SA's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19. 12 July 2020 7:53 PM
Liquor trade council writes to Ramaphosa to ensure sale of liquor continues Concerns have been raised over the impact of booze on trauma admissions since the ban on sales was lifted in June. 12 July 2020 5:13 PM
Load shedding yet another blow for struggling SA businesses Eskom is implementing stage two load shedding for a second day, while technicians work to bring generating units back online. 11 July 2020 2:19 PM
Loadshedding to be implemented from Friday - Eskom COO More generating units have broken down, resulting in the utility battling to meet the high demand for electricity. 10 July 2020 11:03 AM
Siv Ngesi: I made a conscious decision that I will never move to Joburg Talented actor, dancer, comedian and activist Siv Ngesi says where there is uncomfortability that is where the growth is happening... 10 July 2020 5:17 PM
'Stay safe' warns AKA as he reveals he has coronavirus The rapper urged South Africans to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to wear their masks. 10 July 2020 3:46 PM
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for veteran actress Mary Twala The 80-year-old passed away over the weekend at Park Lane hospital in Johannesburg. 9 July 2020 8:29 AM
Ashwell Prince vows to continue fight against racism in cricket Cape Cobras coach and former Proteas vice-captain Ashwell Prince has vowed to continue the fight against racism in cricket. 13 July 2020 9:24 AM
Ashwell Prince: 'The system is broken' Cape Cobras coach and former Proteas vice-captain Ashwell Prince has spoken out about the treatment players of colour are subjecte... 11 July 2020 10:55 AM
South African Cricketers' Association expresses its support for Lungi Ngidi Ngidi received backlash from some social media users for his response to a question about the Black Lives Matter movement. 10 July 2020 1:59 PM
The World View With Adam Gilchrist
arrow_forward
The World View - Searching The English Channel

The World View - Searching The English Channel

13 July 2020 8:57 AM

The Bosnian massacre remembered 25 years after Srebrenica.

An Anglo-Irish legend lamenting the death of soccer icon Jack Charlton. 

 


More episodes from The World View With Adam Gilchrist

The World View - Pandemic Hunger

10 July 2020 8:40 AM

Holocaust thanks a survivor tracks down the US soldier who saved her.

Destination Barbados where working from home means working on the beach.

The return of upbeat music as shown in the pop charts. 



 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Conflicting Covid News

9 July 2020 8:46 AM

Riots In Belgrade some Serbians have reacted badly to a possible lockdown.

The return of Cricket albeit briefly in a soggy Southampton.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A Sick Brazilian President

8 July 2020 8:30 AM

China’s new diseases an outbreak of 2 scary infections has been reported.
 
Hollywood in the high court Johnny Depp’s begun his libel case in London.
 
A name change a town in England is trying to sound more attractive.  

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The EU Versus The USA

7 July 2020 8:33 AM

Chinese pressure Beijing complains about both the US & the U.K.

The London bombings remembered 15 years on from the terror attack. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A Record Increase In Covid Cases

6 July 2020 8:38 AM

Handcuffs & photos the plot thickens for troubled socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

President West Kanye says he wants to be in the White House by January. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A Sex Scandal Arrest

3 July 2020 8:29 AM

Russia’s big vote it could mean 16 more years for president Putin.

The lockdown lifts England gets ready to go to the pub. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A Record Drugs Bust

2 July 2020 8:51 AM

A farewell to Covid a strange party atmosphere in the Czech Republic.
 
The Queen’s charm offensive HM has been chatting to world leaders. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Belgian Atonement

1 July 2020 8:49 AM

America’s coronavirus Increase the pandemic is getting worse in the US.

Hong Kong’s security law the new crackdown has been rubber stamped.
 
A green light for electric scooters the U.K. okays their use on the roads. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Islamic State Children

30 June 2020 8:35 AM

EU travel links 14 countries are being deemed safe travel partners.
 
French political corruption it means a jail term for a former French PM.
 
An Idle ex Prime Minister the lazy confessions of Tony Blair. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zindzi Mandela passes on at age 59

Local

'High Court ruling will end leadership battle at Pentecostal Holiness Church'

Local

Eskom: Load shedding to continue on Monday from 9 am until 10 pm

Local

EWN Highlights

LIVE BLOG: Dlamini-Zuma & other ministers update nation on revised COVID-19 regulations

13 July 2020 10:40 AM

Oxfam: SA emerging as hunger epicentre amid COVID-19

13 July 2020 10:25 AM

Minister Pandor shocked by passing of Ambassador Zindzi Mandela

13 July 2020 9:49 AM

