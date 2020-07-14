The World View - A lack of Covid-19 action

Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:05
Eskom continues with power cuts despite return of some units to the grid
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Andre De Ruyter - Eskom CEO
Today at 10:35
Explanation behind false positive/negative COVID19 tests
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Prof Pierre Durand
Today at 11:05
World of Work: How to Emerge from the lockdown stronger and more resilient
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Anja Van Beek
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness: Eating and Exercise- past the 100 days
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Stacey Holland - Live With With Stace
Today at 12:23
The alcohol ban will impact on hosp admissions - how do we overturn or binge drinking culture in SA?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Charles Parry - Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council
Professor Charles Parry
Today at 12:37
How will the proposed basic income grant work?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lynette Maart - National Director at Black Sash
Lynette Maart - National Director at Black Sash
Today at 12:40
Why people don’t get emergency medical care in time: a study in South Africa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Justine Ina Davies - Professor of Global Health, Institute for Applied Research at University of Birmingham
Today at 12:45
Washington NFL team to retire Redskins name and logo
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof John Mason - Prof of African History at University of Virginia
Today at 12:52
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish, EWN Africa correspondent
JJ Cornish
Today at 22:05
Time to get tough on failing municipalities
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Paul Kariuki
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries reach 33,514 The number of national recoveries so far is 138,241. The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.194,624. 13 July 2020 11:13 PM
'It is up to compliance officers of public spaces to enforce wearing of masks' Justice ministry spokesperson Crispin Phiri explains the motive behind government's decision to enforce the wearing of masks. 13 July 2020 6:18 PM
Prof Jonathan Jansen urges Minister Angie Motshekga to cancel academic year Jansen told Afternoon Drive Show that we should not 'be blind to the reality that we are not going to cover the curriculum'. 13 July 2020 6:04 PM
View all Local
'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided' Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council. 13 July 2020 6:33 PM
Liquor traders association aggrieved by sudden ban on sale of alcohol Liquor Traders Association of SA's Sean Robinson and Gauteng Liquor Forum's Fanny Mokoena reflect on liquor ban. 13 July 2020 11:16 AM
'Regulations need to focus on spaces where risk of transmission is high' Wits School of Governance's professor Alex van den Heever unpacks the latest restriction by the President Cyril Ramaphosa. 13 July 2020 9:00 AM
View all Politics
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
Foschini offers to buy Jet from Edcon The Foschini Group is offering to buy 371 JET stores. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews portfolio manager Evan Walker. 13 July 2020 7:34 PM
Why South Africa – much like Zimbabwe - can't print money to pay for Covid-19 Why "quantitative easing" can't work in South Africa, according to Nazmeera Moola (Head of SA Investments at Ninety One). 13 July 2020 7:10 PM
View all Business
'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided' Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council. 13 July 2020 6:33 PM
'Parents should stay close to the pulse of what teenagers are going through' Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane says it is important to engage them and get to know how they are feeling because of COVID-19. 12 July 2020 11:25 AM
View all Lifestyle
Watch this space: Khoza on the resumption of PSL season Irvin Khoza says National Soccer League has handed in to the SA Football Association a proposed date for the season to resume. 13 July 2020 1:40 PM
Khoza: PSL season to be completed within six weeks The 2019/20 PSL season will be completed within the next six weeks - four months after the league was halted due to COVID-19. 13 July 2020 1:04 PM
Timeline: How Man City arrived at the brink of European expulsion The Court of Arbitration for Sport has lifted a two-season ban on Manchester City after a Uefa investigation found it overstated i... 13 July 2020 11:12 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
arrow_forward
The World View - A lack of Covid-19 action

The World View - A lack of Covid-19 action

14 July 2020 8:45 AM

An Arab Mission to Mars a new nation enters the space race tonight.

No more Redskins the famous American NFL team is changing name. 

 


More episodes from The World View with Adam Gilchrist

The World View - Searching The English Channel

13 July 2020 8:57 AM

The Bosnian massacre remembered 25 years after Srebrenica.

An Anglo-Irish legend lamenting the death of soccer icon Jack Charlton. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Pandemic Hunger

10 July 2020 8:40 AM

Holocaust thanks a survivor tracks down the US soldier who saved her.

Destination Barbados where working from home means working on the beach.

The return of upbeat music as shown in the pop charts. 



 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Conflicting Covid News

9 July 2020 8:46 AM

Riots In Belgrade some Serbians have reacted badly to a possible lockdown.

The return of Cricket albeit briefly in a soggy Southampton.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A Sick Brazilian President

8 July 2020 8:30 AM

China’s new diseases an outbreak of 2 scary infections has been reported.
 
Hollywood in the high court Johnny Depp’s begun his libel case in London.
 
A name change a town in England is trying to sound more attractive.  

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The EU Versus The USA

7 July 2020 8:33 AM

Chinese pressure Beijing complains about both the US & the U.K.

The London bombings remembered 15 years on from the terror attack. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A Record Increase In Covid Cases

6 July 2020 8:38 AM

Handcuffs & photos the plot thickens for troubled socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

President West Kanye says he wants to be in the White House by January. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A Sex Scandal Arrest

3 July 2020 8:29 AM

Russia’s big vote it could mean 16 more years for president Putin.

The lockdown lifts England gets ready to go to the pub. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A Record Drugs Bust

2 July 2020 8:51 AM

A farewell to Covid a strange party atmosphere in the Czech Republic.
 
The Queen’s charm offensive HM has been chatting to world leaders. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Belgian Atonement

1 July 2020 8:49 AM

America’s coronavirus Increase the pandemic is getting worse in the US.

Hong Kong’s security law the new crackdown has been rubber stamped.
 
A green light for electric scooters the U.K. okays their use on the roads. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin'

Prof Jonathan Jansen urges Minister Angie Motshekga to cancel academic year

Local

'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided'

Health workers strike at EC clinic over COVID-19 safety concerns

14 July 2020 9:12 AM

14 July 2020 9:12 AM

Govt looking at implementing basic income grant post-COVID-19 - Zulu

14 July 2020 8:43 AM

14 July 2020 8:43 AM

SAA creditors to take crucial vote over business rescue plan

14 July 2020 8:27 AM

14 July 2020 8:27 AM

